Princess Charlene dazzles in leg-lengthening skinny jeans alongside rarely-seen brother
Digital Cover royal-style

Princess Charlene flies solo in skinny jeans alongside rarely-seen brother

Prince Albert's wife dazzled in white skinnies aboard a boat  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Charlene looked stunning as she rocked a chic daytime look aboard a boat for an event held by her charity Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation.

The Zimbabwean-born royal, 46, was seen wearing a pair of bright white skinny jeans which she paired with a fitted white T-shirt. 

The star of the show was her ultra-cool Louis Vuitton anorak which came in a navy hue, was covered in the iconic LV monogram, and featured a tapered waistline thanks to a drawstring. The royal looked effortlessly put together with a simple makeup look featuring a bright pink lip and her cropped blonde locks look sleek tucked behind her ears.

The Operation Poseidon charity event took place in collaboration with the Automobile Club of Monaco in the presence of the Princess' rarely-seen brother, Gareth Wittstock, who is the secretary general of her foundation. 

The former Olympic swimmer's foundation seeks to save lives by fighting against drowning and educating children through the value of sport.

A totally different look for the Princess

Princess Charlene rocked a contrasting look when she stepped out in support of her husband, Prince Albert, who was honoured with the Commander of Agricultural Merit by French President Emmanual Macron. 

Princess Charlene wears a pink suit next to her husband Prince Albert, their children Jacques and Gabriella, and President Emmanuel Macron© Eric Mathon / @palaisprincierdemonaco
Prince Albert II was presented the badges of Commander of Agricultural Merit by the President of the French Republic, M. Emmanuel Macron.

The royal wowed in a pale pink and grey checked double-breasted suit jacket and matching wide-leg trousers which had her looking like a perfect workwear Barbie.

Underneath the blazer jacket, which was styled buttoned-up, Charlene wore a crisp white shirt and to complete her look, rocked a pair of neutral heels.

Princess Charlene shone in her pink gingham suit© Eric Mathon / @palaisprincierdemonaco
Princess Charlene shone in her pink gingham suit

Also in attendance were the royal couple's twin children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, nine. The male heir wore a smart suit to match his father, while Princess Charlene's mini-me, Gabriella, looked angelic in a coat layered over a balletic tulle dress. 

Princess Charlene in skinny jeans

The mother-of-two proved her sartorial prowess when she once again wore skinny jeans but in a dark blue wash.

Princess Charlene looked effortlessly chic in a Ralph Lauren blazer© Getty
Princess Charlene looked effortlessly chic in a Ralph Lauren blazer

Charlene was spotted at the the Sainte Devote Rugby Tournament in April looking the picture of chic in a cream pinstriped blazer and a tan Hermes belt to match her Manolo Blahnik 'Homeraso' pumps.

She styled her chic white skinny jeans with a navy double-breasted blazer, striped shirt, and navy flats when she joined Prince Albert and Prince Jacques at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and Prince Jacques in pale trousers and dark jackets© Getty
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and Prince Jacques attended the Monte-Carlo Masters

DISCOVER: 33 most memorable royal weddings of all time: From Princess Kate to Princess Charlene & more 

Her nine-year-old son matched her energy in a nearly identical look, swapping jeans for beige chinos.

