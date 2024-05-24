Princess Charlene oozes glamour in elongated shoulder-baring jumpsuit

Princess Charlene truly outdid herself when she arrived at the reception of the 81st Monaco Grand Prix at Prince's Palace of Monaco on Thursday.

The Zimbabwean-born royal, 46, was photographed by Eric Mathon alongside her husband Prince Albert wearing a sensational deep teal jumpsuit from Louis Vuitton.

© Eric Mathon / @palaisprincierdemonaco Princess Charlene looked sensational

The designer number featured a shoulder-baring Bardot neckline and a cinched belted waistline, as well as figure-enhancing wide-leg trousers to accentuate the royal's statuesque frame.

The Louis Vuitton garment was styled with trendy metallic heels with a pointed toe to match the shiny belt. Her cropped blonde locks were styled straight and swept to one side for a softer look than the blunt pixie cut she is known for.

Swapping a jumpsuit for skinny jeans

The divinely-dressed royal was seen earlier this week wearing a far more casual look. Charlene headed out with her rarely-seen brother Gareth Wittstock to an Operation Poseidon charity event held by the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation and the Automobile Club of Monaco.

© Eric Mathon/@palaisprincierdemonaco Princess Charlene boarded a boat in a Louis Vuitton anorak

The mother-of-two once again wore Louis Vuitton, but in the form of a navy monogrammed anorak to go with her white skinny jeans.

© Eric Mathon/@palaisprincierdemonaco The royal rocked white skinny jeans

A different kind of jumpsuit

It is not the first time the Princess has proved she is an absolute pro at rocking a chic jumpsuit when she attended the Rose Ball in March.

© Getty Princess Charlene and Prince Albert looked like a perfectly dressed pair

The royal channeled disco fever in a leg-lengthening jumpsuit covered entirely in silver sequins. She upped the ante with a glimmering makeup look, sparkly drop earrings and wore her hair brushed forward for a rounded look.

© Shutterstock Charlene went for full-on disco fever

Fashion forward at the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix

The former Olympic swimmer has made a habit of rocking a silhouette-enhancing jumpsuit to celebrate the Monaco Grand Prix.

© Getty Princess Charlene rocked an icy look

In 2022, the royal rocked a snowy blonde uber-cropped hairstyle to complement her icy blue backless jumpsuit which featured a high neckline and tailored waistline.

© Getty Princess Charlene's jumpsuit was backless

The Princess' adorable twin children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, both nine, were also in attendance. Princess Charlene's mini-me was so adorable in a floral dress and white sandals.

Lady in red

© Getty Princess Charlene wowed in a fiery red jumpsuit

We are also obsessed with Charlene's fiery red jumpsuit moment from Monaco Red Cross Gala in 2015. She oozed glamour in the ensemble which came complete with a bow shoulder detail and gold accessories.