Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene is sensational in leg-lengthening jumpsuit with defined waist
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royal-style

Princess Charlene oozes glamour in elongated shoulder-baring jumpsuit

The former Olympian looked like a model beside Prince Albert

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Charlene truly outdid herself when she arrived at the reception of the 81st Monaco Grand Prix at Prince's Palace of Monaco on Thursday.

The Zimbabwean-born royal, 46, was photographed by Eric Mathon alongside her husband Prince Albert wearing a sensational deep teal jumpsuit from Louis Vuitton.

Princess Charlene in teal jumpsuit with Albert in front of vintage car© Eric Mathon / @palaisprincierdemonaco
Princess Charlene looked sensational

The designer number featured a shoulder-baring Bardot neckline and a cinched belted waistline, as well as figure-enhancing wide-leg trousers to accentuate the royal's statuesque frame. 

The Louis Vuitton garment was styled with trendy metallic heels with a pointed toe to match the shiny belt. Her cropped blonde locks were styled straight and swept to one side for a softer look than the blunt pixie cut she is known for.

Swapping a jumpsuit for skinny jeans

The divinely-dressed royal was seen earlier this week wearing a far more casual look. Charlene headed out with her rarely-seen brother Gareth Wittstock to an Operation Poseidon charity event held by the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation and the Automobile Club of Monaco. 

Princess Charlene on a boat in a Louis Vuitton anorak© Eric Mathon/@palaisprincierdemonaco
Princess Charlene boarded a boat in a Louis Vuitton anorak

The mother-of-two once again wore Louis Vuitton, but in the form of a navy monogrammed anorak to go with her white skinny jeans.

Princess Charlene in white skinny jeans on steps of boat© Eric Mathon/@palaisprincierdemonaco
The royal rocked white skinny jeans

A different kind of jumpsuit

It is not the first time the Princess has proved she is an absolute pro at rocking a chic jumpsuit when she attended the Rose Ball in March. 

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the Rose Ball 2024 To Benefit The Princess Grace Foundation on March 23, 2024 in Monaco, Monaco.© Getty
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert looked like a perfectly dressed pair

The royal channeled disco fever in a leg-lengthening jumpsuit covered entirely in silver sequins. She upped the ante with a glimmering makeup look, sparkly drop earrings and wore her hair brushed forward for a rounded look.

princess charlene in sequin jumpsuit at the rose ball © Shutterstock
Charlene went for full-on disco fever

Fashion forward at the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix

The former Olympic swimmer has made a habit of rocking a silhouette-enhancing jumpsuit to celebrate the Monaco Grand Prix. 

Princess Charlene of Monaco, Princess Gabriella, Prince Jacques and Prince Albert II of Monaco during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco© Getty
Princess Charlene rocked an icy look

In 2022, the royal rocked a snowy blonde uber-cropped hairstyle to complement her icy blue backless jumpsuit which featured a high neckline and tailored waistline. 

Princess Charlene in backless jumpsuit holding daughter's hand © Getty
Princess Charlene's jumpsuit was backless

The Princess' adorable twin children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, both nine, were also in attendance. Princess Charlene's mini-me was so adorable in a floral dress and white sandals. 

Lady in red

Princess Charlene in a fiery red jumpsuit with Prince Albert© Getty
Princess Charlene wowed in a fiery red jumpsuit

DISCOVER: 7 times Princess Charlene twinned with mini-me twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques 

We are also obsessed with Charlene's fiery red jumpsuit moment from Monaco Red Cross Gala in 2015. She oozed glamour in the ensemble which came complete with a bow shoulder detail and gold accessories.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more