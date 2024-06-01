Princess Charlene is a vision in leg-lengthening power suit

Princess Charlene of Monaco delighted royal fans in a Barbie-inspired trouser suit as she visited the maternity ward at the Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco on Friday.

The Monegasque royal looked seriously stylish in a Ralph Lauren relaxed blazer in a blush pink shade, paired with the matching straight-leg suit trousers. Charlene, 46, completed the look with a white T-shirt, nude heels, and delicate pearl earrings to round off the elegant ensemble.

© Palaisprincierdemonaco Princess Charlene met with new mothers on the maternity ward

Looking effortlessly glamorous for the engagement, the wife of Prince Albert II styled her cropped pixie cut hair in a sleek straight style, while her makeup looked flawless with a touch of silver eyeshadow, a subtle winged eyeliner, a touch of rosy blush, and an eye-catching pink lip.

The Prince's Palace of Monaco official Instagram account shared a series of snapshots from the royal's visit to the hospital, with the caption that translated to: "Friday May 31, H.S.H. Princess Charlène, Vice-President of the Monaco Red Cross, went to the maternity ward at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre to meet the newborns and congratulate the young parents."

It's not the first time this week the royal has impressed with her perfectly put-together outfits. On Sunday, the mother-of-two stunned in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton as she stepped out at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix with Prince Albert.

© NurPhoto Princess Charlene wore a Louis Vuitton jumpsuit that cinched the waist

The royal couple are regulars at their local Grand Prix, and Princess Charlene looked so chic for the occasion in the waist-defining cobalt blue jumpsuit teamed with black heels and a pair of cat-eye sunglasses.

© Getty Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco attend the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 26, 2024

The Zimbabwean-born royal's jewellery also caught the attention of onlookers, and the diamond-encrusted 'Ombre Blossom XL Hoops' she wore cost an eye-watering £8,700 (€10,100).

Prince Albert wore a navy suit jacket with a matching tie, a white shirt, and grey trousers for the occasion, along with a pair of black sunglasses and a Grand Prix cap. He was seen deep in conversation with his former Olympian wife, after shaking hands with Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali on the grid prior to the event.