Princess Charlene of Monaco wows in va-va-voom red gown at the G1 Gala dinner

Princess Charlene of Monaco's beauty was a spectacle on Sunday evening as she joined her husband Prince Albert at the F1 Gala dinner in Monaco looking better than ever.

Dressed to impress, the South African-born royal exuded timeless elegance in a bold Louis Vuitton red dress which is brand new to her wardrobe. The dress had a unique design with silver sparkly section around the neckline along with cut out shoulders.

Princess Charlene of Monaco's Style Evolution

The former Olympic swimmer's accessory of choice was a Louis Vuitton minaudiere Bijou clutch bag and a pair of subtle diamond earrings.

© Marc Piasecki Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco were all smiles as they attend the Gala Dinner For The F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco

The mother-of-two styled her creamy blonde pixie cut into a sweeping side part, revealing a glam makeup combination of golden bronzer, a natural blush and red-stained lips.

Prince Albert looked equally dapper in photographs, even matching with his wife! The 66-year-old royal opted for a black tuxedo and a bold red dicky bow to match his glamorous wife.

The glitzy event was a star-studded affair with race winner Charles Leclerc of Monaco being the man of the hour. He was joined by his girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux, who also brought her style A-game.

© Marc Piasecki Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco pose with race winner Charles Leclerc and his girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux

Princess Maria Carolina of Bourbon Two Sicilies and Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon Two Sicilies were also in attendance.

The event is a special one for the Monaco royals, and the Princess is back fighting fit after being away from royal duties due to ill health.

Her husband told People: "I'm really proud of my wife. Charlene is doing really well. As you can see for yourself, she's been active in any number of different events. Charlene's engaging more in public life and looking after things that she's passionate about. She's really enjoying doing things together and with the kids… We're truly thrilled about how things are." Charlene then went on to give an interview with local publication Monaco-Matin in which she confirmed her upward progress, saying: "I walk regularly, but I would like to get back into swimming training, to regain a little more energy and feel stronger."