Queen Camilla just carried the designer bag that Princess Diana made famous

Earlier this week, Queen Camilla joined her husband King Charles on a visit to the Senedd in Cardiff, Wales. Their Majesties marked the occasion of the Welsh Parliament's 25th anniversary.

Mother-of-two Camilla looked incredible for the occasion, wearing a powder pink dress coat by Anna Valentine. The pastel number, which was created for the royal by the couture atelier, based in Marylebone, was a beautiful fit on the 76-year-old.

© Getty Queen Camilla and King Charles III arrive at the Senedd

The Queen accessorised her look with taupe-toned pumps by Eliot Zed, and jewellery by Van Cleef & Arpels. But did you spot her bag?

© Getty Queen Camilla carrying the Lady Dior bag

The blonde royal carried a sublime designer bag by Christian Dior, famously known as the 'Lady Dior'. Camilla has the small version, and the shade she has is called 'Two-Tone Biscuit and Trench Beige Cannage Lambskin'. The bag is made up of quilted leather and has the brand's gold lettering charms hanging delicately on the strap.

Camila's version is highly sought-after and would have cost around £5,000. The website says of the iconic style: "The Lady Dior bag epitomises the House's vision of elegance and beauty. Refined and sleek, the timeless creation is crafted in latte lambskin and covered with Cannage stitching, creating an instantly recognizable quilted texture. The pale gold-finish metal D.I.O.R. charms embellish and illuminate its silhouette. Featuring a removable chain shoulder strap, the miniature Lady Dior bag can be carried by hand or worn crossbody as an ideal evening wear companion."

This bag has a very heavy connection to King Charles' former wife, the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

Princess Diana loved her Lady Dior handbag

It is a fair assumption that Diana inspired Christian Dior. The Lady Dior bag was originally known as the Chouchou when it was first created and some may say it took a backseat to other, more instantly recognisable bags in the collection.

© Mathieu Polak Princesse Diana teamed her red suit with her Lady Dior bag in 1996

But, in 1996, Diana was spotted with the bag and it became an icon. Prince William and Harry's mother loved the bag so much from that point onwards, she was rarely seen without the statement piece of arm candy. It became synonymous with the royal, so much so, that the fashion house gave it a revamp and named it after her. It's still one of the label's most popular bags to this day.