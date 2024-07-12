Lady Kitty Spencer's ballgown is just like her auntie Princess Diana's opera moment

Lady Kitty Spencer spent much of last week in Nora, Parco Archeologico, Italy, for Dolce & Gabbana's new jewellery launch and you should see the collection of outfits the mother-of-one stepped out in.

WATCH: Lady Kitty Spencer's most stylish moments

Glamorous just wasn't the word; the blonde model rocked a variety of seriously stunning looks, each custom created by the Italian design house and simply dripping in diamonds. Each gown the 33-year-old wore was show-stopping and the type of style that would be the perfect black tie attire.

© Instagram Kitty looked incredible wearing a blue starpless sparkly dress

One of the numbers she dazzled in was this sublime light and dark blue ombre, strapless gown which shimmered in the light and generated much love on Instagram from fans. Fit for royalty, it fitted the daughter of Earl Spencer perfectly.

The spellbinding style glistened in the light and she teamed it with a statement choker.

Just like Diana

We couldn't help but be reminded of one of Princess Diana's most famous evening frocks. Back in 1987, the royal, who was married to King Charles, then known as Prince Charles, went to the theatre with her husband to the premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Phantom of the Opera' at Her Majesty's Theatre.

© Getty Diana wore a strapless blue dress by Murray Arbeid in 1987

Lady Kitty's aunt's midnight blue gown was designed by Murray Arbeid. It was also a strapless design, and one of Diana's favourites as she was seen wearing it twice, almost unheard of for the royal, who had so many clothes she only wore once. The statement garment had a drop waist, a huge taffeta skirt and the bodice was covered in star-spangled sequin stars.

© Getty Princess Diana's midnight-blue Murray Arbeid dress recently sold for £617,000

This dress was recently in the news. Last month, an auction took place in Beverly Hills, called: 'Princess Diana’s Elegance & A Royal Collection' and featured some of her utmost favourite fashion houses; Victor Edelstein, Caroline Charles, and Catherine Walker.

Diana's opera dress was the star of the show and sold for a whopping £617,000.