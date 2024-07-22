Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall wears the trendiest striped dress you'll ever lay your eyes on
Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall attend day two of Royal Ascot 2024 © Getty

Zara Tindall just wore the trendiest striped dress around

Mike Tindall's wife shows us all how to wear stripes - the royal way

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
25 minutes ago
We are really enjoying ITV's new documentary, Champions: Full Gallop and the wonderful Zara Tindall appeared on episode three. The mother-of-three was discussing what it's like to be a spectator at equestrian events.

WATCH: Zara & Mike Tindall – A Royal Power Couple

We couldn't help but notice the fabulous dress she was wearing, which we immediately recognised came from royally-loved brand ME+EM. Although we could only see a smidge of the frock as the royal was sitting down, it looks like the brand's 'Fluid Stripe Maxi Shirt Dress + Belt' which is sadly a past season buy but one we wish was still available!

Zara Tindall appearing on Champions: Full Gallop© ITV
Zara wore a stunning ME+EM dress on Champions: Full Gallop

The dazzling style is made in a sustainable fabric and is a lovely, well-cut shirt shape, complete with front pockets and a tie belt. It's fabulous, don't you think? Zara, who is married to former England rugby star Mike Tindall, added subtle gold necklaces into the mix. Full points!

This is actually the second time we've seen the mother-of-three wear this classic style and it's easy to see why - stripes never date, particularly in the summer months and what's more, they are a great figure-fixer as they always make one appear more streamlined. Win win!

mike and zara tindall at wimbledon© Getty
Zara and Mike at Wimbledon in 2023

At Wimbledon last year, Princess Anne's daughter headed to the annual tennis tournament with Mike in tow. She wore the striped style with tan wedges, and accessorised her ensemble with a fedora-style hat, sunglasses and an Aspinal raffia crossbody bag. Sublime.

Royals love ME+EM

ME+EM is loved by the royal family, from Queen Camilla and Duchess Sophie, to The Princess of Wales, who famously put the brand on the map in 2020.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during her meeting with Mila Sneddon, aged five, and her family, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on May 27, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland. © Getty
The Princess of Wales wore her ME+EM dress during a special meeting with young cancer patient Mila Sneddon

Kate promised little Mila Sneddon during the pandemic over a zoom call that when she met her, she would wear a pink dress, which the child sweetly requested.

Carole Middleton attends day 1 of Royal Ascot in 2022 wearing a pink dress by ME+EM© Getty
Carole Middleton wore Kate's pink ME+EM dress at Ascot in 2022

So, true to her word, Kate wore a beautiful bubblegum pink ME+EM dress as the pair met face-to-face at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh in May 2021. Her mother, Carole Middleton, even wore it a couple of years later at Royal Ascot!

