Zara Tindall's stylist reveals £9.50 Marks & Spencer’s fashion staple

We adore Zara Tindall's style. The daughter of Princess Anne wears some incredible outfits and positively shines during Ascot season, as well as plush events all year round. She favours beautiful dresses in bold colours and has a fleet of fabulous handbags too.

The lady behind Zara's elite looks is Annie Miall - an Australian stylist who has transformed the mother-of-three's wardrobe.

The wife of Mike Tindall has always been well dressed, but now she is on a different level.

Zara Tindall's stylist shared her M&S fashion staple

Zara is regularly decked out in the finest of labels, selected by the lovely Annie, who subtly documents her client's outfits on Instagram. The royal has dresses from Emilia Wickstead, Zimmermann and Scanlan Theodore, but also showcases UK brands like Laura Green, Fairfax and Favor and of course, ME+EM.

Annie also shares amazing fashion and styling tips on social media and we always check them out because let's face it, if it's good enough for Zara, it's definitely good enough for us!

Last week, the talented professional told her followers about a £9.50 Marks & Spencer top and we are obsessed. Sharing a snap of the item, which is known as the 'Cotton Rich One Shoulder Vest' she remarked: "I strongly recommend this little top from @marksandspencer. Great with jeans, skirts, trousers and blazers underneath."

What a bargain! The style is available in six primary colours and it's easy to see why Annie likes it so much. As she mentioned, it is a great staple to wear under blazers and T-shirts and is a fab layering piece. Also, we've all had that moment when we have selected a little jacket or something slightly low-cut or transparent and aren't sure what to wear under it to protect our modesty. This is so ideal. Plus, for under a tenner, you really can't go wrong, can you?

You could even make a top like this work as the focus of an outfit. If you purchased the black one, you could team it with jeans, and add some gold statement jewellery and it would really pop. The classic, sleek lines make it look pretty expensive too.

HELLO!'s Wellness Editor, Melanie Macleod, purchased this top - and she has great things to share. "As soon as I saw these on the rail in M&S, I took them straight to the till, knowing they'd be a great summer staple. I bought white and red versions of Zara's bargain buy, and they look fab tucked into high-waisted jeans. One thing to note - they're not very fitted or stretchy, so I'd size down for a more flattering fit."

This isn't the only fashion hack available to Zara. Earlier this year, she headed to Buckingham Palace for the Kings' garden party and was snapped wearing high heel protectors.

It is the worst thing when you've donned your fave pair of stilettos, walk over grass and bam, you're stuck in the ground thanks to your heels. But, the blonde royal has the answer! Her genius little gadget is an Amazon special, and you can get 6 pairs, and in a variety of sizes.