Zara Tindall serves a royal curveball at Wimbledon in floral dress with funky blue pedicure

Zara Tindall flocked to SW19 for the tenth day of Wimbledon on Wednesday, joining her husband Mike at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club to watch Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina defeat Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in a hair-raising quarter final.

Acing Wimbledon's unwritten dress code, the royal looked polished in the 'Shadow Berry Print Maxi Dress' from royally-loved brand ME+EM.

With a high neckline, A-line skirt and flattering flared hem, Zara looked effortlessly chic as she layered her dress with a crisp white blazer adorned with ornate gold buttons.

The mother-of-three styled her platinum blonde hair in a bouncy bob, adding a glowy foundation, rosy blush and glossy pink lip to complete the look.

© Getty Zara looked divine at Wimbledon wearing ME+EM

Game, Set, Manicure! Zara gets playful with polish at Wimbledon

Proving her playful side, Zara wore peep-toe espadrilles from Saint Laurent, revealing a rarely-seen bright blue pedicure.

© Getty Zara wore blue nail varnish to Wimbledon

While there is no official rule forbidding royal ladies to wear coloured nail polish, the late Queen Elizabeth II was known for her everlasting love affair with Essie's best-selling 'Ballet Slippers'.

The former monarch strictly wore the soft pink shade and did so ever since 1989, when Her Majesty's hairdresser penned a letter to brand founder Essie Weingarten to request a bottle of the blushed pink polish.

It was reported that the late Queen, Zara's grandmother, had stern views when it came to royal ladies wearing anything other than sheer, neutral shades on their nails for official appearances, making the royal's blueberry-hued toenail polish an eyebrow-raising choice.

© Karwai Tang Zara sported a neutral manicure

Proving she still has a penchant for protocol, Zara opted for a sheer creamy shade for her manicure. Business on top, party on the bottom.

A royal affair at Wimbledon

Joining the Tindalls on Centre Court, the Princess of Wales' parents Carole and Michael Middleton, and Queen Camilla were among the many who braved the wet summer weather.

© Getty Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton arrive on day ten of Wimbledon

Peter Phillips looked besotted as he arrived at Wimbledon with his new girlfriend Harriet Sperling. The couple, who confirmed their romance in April, appeared to be in great spirits as they walked through the crowds.