5 times Zara Tindall dressed like the ultimate Barbie doll and looked sensational

Zara Tindall is one impeccably dressed royal. The daughter of Princess Anne always looks so chic and we love her colour palette most of her outfits include - pastels!
The blonde royal enjoys feminine looks in sugar sweet tones - from pink and lilac to this season's hottest shade - buttery yellow.
With her movie star hair and her flawless makeup, she is giving total Barbie vibes and we are so here for it! We've rounded up our favourite looks that are SO Margot Robbie in the Barbie movie - which one is your favourite?
1/5
Powder Blue
At Ascot earlier this month, the mother-of-three looked stunning in this powder blue Rebecca Vallance dress. The dramatic puffed sleeves, detailed braided trims and waist-cinching silhouette, is so Barbie as a wedding guest and we adore it.
2/5
Mellow yellow
It's easy to see why many considered Zara best-dressed on day one of the Berkshire event as she turned heads in this lemon-hued 'Masai' dress from Laura Green London.The collared neckline, organza sleeves and a fitted, corset-like bodice made for a totally show-stopping shape.
3/5
A bit of all white!
During Ascot 2022, Zara donned a seriously chic white dress that had a pretty Barbie edge with fuschia pink buttons. We adored the Mary Poppins style boater, complete with a pink corsage and of course, doll-like pink stilettos.
4/5
Dream house pink
Also in 2022, Zara headed to St Paul's Cathedral for the traditional thanksgiving service to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and her hot pink dress was one of the most directional we have ever seen. The colour highlighted her platinum blonde hair and she accessorised to perfection with a bag from Aspinal London and sassy heels.
5/5
Tickled Pink
In 2023, Zara stepped out in a bright pink silk dress from Jane Atelier to attend the annual Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel. We adored this bold and beautiful ensemble, which boasted a daring thigh-slit and glamorous button-down detailing across the bodice. She added towering nude heels, a floral fascinator and her iconic 'East/West Baguette' clutch from Strathberry to complete her pretty-in-pink attire.