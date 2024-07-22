Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Did Princess Delphine of Belgium just wear the most outlandish royal suit?
Princess Delphine of Belgium attends the military and civil parade during the Belgian national day on July 21, 2024 in Brussels, Belgium.© Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Did Princess Delphine of Belgium just wear the most divisive suit we've seen a royal wear?

Some royal style fans branded King Albert II's daughter's outfit 'inappropriate'

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Delphine, the half-sister of King Philippe of Belgium, gave royal elegance a whole new meaning as she attended the military parade for Belgium's National Day in Brussels.

The daughter of former Belgian King Albert II, who was granted her royal title in 2020 after a decade-long paternity claim against her royal father, opted for avant garde glamour in a bespoke trouser suit designed by Xavier Segers for Atelier ExC. 

Delphine, 56, wore a head-turning set that consisted of split-leg hot pink and cherry red trousers paired with a matching blazer. 

Princess Delphine of Belgium's bold suit stood out amongst the crowds© Patrick van Katwijk
Her suit jacket, which nipped in under the bustline to highlight her feminine frame, boasted a large butterfly motif sprawled across the bodice, with the word 'Love' emblazoned across the shoulders. 

Adding to her vibrant ensemble, the Belgian artist added a matching two-tone boater hat in the same eclectic hues, while she slipped into white platform leather heels from luxury brand MOROBÉ. 

A Belgian royal journalist, Wim Dehandschutter wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "This will be Princess Delphine’s outfit at this afternoon’s parade @ Belgium’s National Day.

"The butterfly refers, among other things, to King Albert, her father who recognised her in 2020. Papillon (butterfly in French) was the nickname she gave him as a child, she told me."

The mother-of-two's striking look received a mixed response from royal style watchers, who deemed her unconventional attire a divisive choice. "This is so inappropriate for a royal to wear," penned one royal style fan on Instagram. 

"We know that Princess Delphine goes for the most extravagant looks so it’s not a shock - good for her!" read one response. "She dared to be different and she looks great"

"A woman with a strong personality who remains who she is, both before and after the recognition as King Albert's daughter. In her clothing she always brings a message, which I think is the right one for this occasion," a third fan sweetly shared.

