Meet Benedikte Thoustrup: The It-girl currently dating Danish royalty

Every Prince needs his muse and for Count Nikolai of Monpezat, that comes in the form of his sweetheart Benedikte Thoustrup, an entrepreneur and business student from Denmark.

Count Nikolai, 24, is the eldest son of Prince Joachim and his first wife, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg. The dashing royal is the eldest grandchild of Queen Margrethe II and Prince Henrik, and the eldest nephew of King Frederik X.

Last year, Nikolai and his siblings were controversially stripped of their royal titles of 'Prince' and 'Princess'. Despite the divisive change, Nikolai has managed to carve out a career for himself in the public eye, modelling for major brands like Dior and Burberry.

As he makes a new life for himself in Australia, he is doing so alongside his girlfriend; a charming blonde beauty who has bagged Denmark's most eligible bachelor.

Meet Danish It-girl, Benedikte Thoustrup © Instagram Benedikte, 24, is currently dating Count Nikolai Benedikte is the founder of BénéSoie, a family-run brand that makes hair clips, hand-sewn bags and silk bands for heatless curls. The Danish model works on the brand alongside her mother Anette and her grandmother Rita, who is behind the sewing machine. View post on Instagram "We hand sew all silk-bands ourselves and make a big effort in finding leftover silk to make sure our production is as sustainable as possible," notes the founder on BénéSoie's website. "Furthermore, all our hair clips are made from the plant-based material acetate which is biodegradable."

© Instagram The Danish beauty splits her time between Australia and Copenhagen According to her LinkedIn profile, the twenty-something is currently a Student Assistant at an investment company A.P. Moller in Copenhagen alongside her studies for a Master's degree at Copenhagen Business School.

What are her interests? Benedikte, who is in her early twenties, has already established herself as someone to have on your fashion radar. © Instagram The stylish couple in Melbourne The Danish beauty regularly posts styling videos and outfit photos to her 35k (and growing) Instagram following, rotating cool-girl brands like Realisation Par, SIR. The Label, and BEC + BRIDGE.

View post on Instagram Aside from her interest in sustainability and penchant for pre-loved fashion, the business founder also has a wild side, getting her adrenaline kick from activities like bungee jumping in New Zealand and open-water swimming. She is also an adept equestrian.

Finding love with Danish royalty © Instagram The couple have been dating since 2018 /Benedikte captured Count Nikolai's heart in 2018 when they were both undergraduate students at the Copenhagen Business School. The Danish royal was there studying Business Administration and Service Management, while Benedikte was a student in Sustainability and Management.

© Instagram Count Nikolai and his girlfriend met at Copenhagen Business School Shortly after their relationship bloomed, the couple jet set to Australia to undertake a semester abroad at Sydney’s University of Technology. Judging by B's Instagram page, their experience Down Under was equal parts sun, sea and glamorous soirèes as it was studying.