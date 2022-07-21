Royal Style Watch: From Meghan Markle's sculpted skirt to Princess Charlene's fairytale dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Slinky red gowns, feminine floral frocks, sweeping Cinderella-blue satin – it's been quite the Royal Style Watch inside the wardrobes of royalty's best-dressed ladies.

From the Duchess of Sussex's stunning and sleek New York City wardrobe to Princess Charlene of Monaco's jaw-dropping Prada moment at the 73rd Red Cross Ball Gala, the impeccably dressed royal ladies served a series of unforgettable looks this week, dazzling royal fans with their effortless elegance.

The list wouldn't be complete without mention of Queen Letizia of Spain, whose impeccable taste never looks anything less than flawless. Scroll on to discover which outfits we had our eyes on this week…

Meghan Markle

The Duchess stepped out in a Gabriela Hearst jumpsuit as she headed out for dinner in Manhattan

The Duchess of Sussex enamoured royal fans in a beautiful monochrome jumpsuit by royally-loved label Gabriela Hearst this week. Stepping out for a glamorous date night in NYC with Prince Harry, Meghan's £4,000 black strapless getup featured a statement white neckline and daring double knot detail at the back.

Meghan teamed it with a beautiful woven bag in red by Bottega Veneta and wore a stunning pair of black strappy sandals by her go-to shoe designer, Aquazzura.

Meghan looked gorgeous in a Givenchy pencil skirt and blouse

Meghan attended the UN Nelson Mandela Day 2022 commemoration in NYC, giving her Suits wardrobe a renaissance in a silhouette-enhancing pencil skirt from Givenchy. Elevating her designer ensemble, she slipped into Manolo Blahnik heels, adding Cartier jewellery and Vanessa Tugendhaft earrings.

Exactly four years ago during an engagement in Ireland in 2018, the Duchess wore the same outfit in emerald green. Everything from her slick low ponytail down to her choice to rock pointed-toe heels was the same - proving the right look can easily be recycled.

Duchess of Cornwall

Duchess Camilla looked beautiful in blue during her visit to Cornwall

The Duchess of Cornwall looked beautiful in blue to mark a poignant visit to Cornwall with Prince Charles this week. The royals headed to the South West of England to celebrate 70 years since Charles became the Prince of Wales.

Adorned with pretty florals, Duchess Camilla looked radiant in the summery number, armed with her favourite raffia beach bag by Heidi Klein.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia recycled a red wrap dress from Cherubina on Monday

Turning heads in a ravishing red dress by Seville-based designer, Cherubina, Queen Letizia looked absolutely stunning in a past-season buy, which she previously wore during the Spanish Armed Forces' Day festivities in 2019.

Opting for an all-red look, Letizia accessorised her wrap dress with cherry stilettos and her favourite pair of ruby cabochon earrings by jeweller, Aldao 1911.

A picture of elegance, the Spanish Queen could be seen sporting her signature bouncy blowdry, as well as her go-to makeup combo.

Princess Charlene of Monaco

Princess Charlene made a glamorous appearance at the 73rd Monaco Red Cross Ball Gala

Stepping out at the 73rd Monaco Red Cross Ball Gala on Monday night, the 44-year-old royal proved her penchant for style is unrivalled as she enchanted royal fans in a Cinderella-blue ensemble.

The wife of Prince Albert donned a stunning Prada dress adorned with delicate sequins and floral beading. The floor-length gown was complete with a scooped neckline, cropped sleeves, silhouette-enhancing A-line skirt and fitted bodice.

Princess Charlene accessorised with layers of silver jewellery from celebrity-favourite Van Cleef & Arpels, adding to her enchanting look with a 'Butterfly Necklace' and 'Flying Butterfly Bracelet', channelling a style moment that wouldn't look out of place in Disney's Frozen.

