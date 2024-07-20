Princess Anne is a summer dream in ruffled floral dress straight from Princess Kate's wardrobe

Princess Anne showed no sign of her recent health woes on Friday, as she visited the Worcestershire Royal Hospital.

The Princess Royal looked to be in fabulous spirits for the occasion, smiling as she greeted visitors in her summer-ready outfit, and we must say, what a fashion-forward look for the 73-year-old!

Princess Anne has been taking a low-key approach to fashion in recent months, donning white flared jeans and casual check shirts, but she was looking better than ever for her latest engagement, wearing a dress remarkably similar to several pieces in the Princess of Wales' stylish wardrobe. See her chic choice below...

Princess Anne's summer dress

The royal was in Worcester to open the new emergency department at the Worcestershire Royal Hospital, opting to wear a floaty blue and white floral dress for the occasion.

Princess Anne's floral blue dress looked lovely

The airy dress had flattering ruffles on the back, as well as button-down detailing along the front.

Princess Anne added a chunky gold necklace, and held a classic navy blue handbag under her arm.

Princess Kate loves a printed blue look

Despite choosing a heatwave-appropriate dress for the occasion, Princess Anne opted to add a navy blue cardigan to her ensemble, as well as gloves… An interesting choice, but not unusual for the Princess Royal.

Princess Anne's gloves

As the hardest-working royal, Princess Anne frequently wears gloves to meet the public, no matter the season.

© Instagram / @syau.sportography The Princess Royal often wears gloves during engagements

While it may seem unusual, Princess Anne's gloves help to avoid germs when meeting and shaking lots of hands. Her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, often did the same.

"If you're the Queen, you’re shaking a lot of hands, so they protect her hands," explained Genevieve James, Creative Director of luxury glovemaker Cornelia James.

Gloves are especially helpful in a medical setting, as Princess Anne was in on Friday. With germs easily transferred via our hands, gloves provide an extra level of protection against common colds and flu.

© Getty Princess Anne wears gloves all year round

We suspect the Princess Royal is taking extra precautions at present, as she is recovering from a stay in hospital following an accident at home.

As she returns to work, Princess Anne is taking it easier than usual, only attending select engagements, much like Queen Elizabeth II did when she was recovering from ill health towards the end of her reign.