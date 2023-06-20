Princess Kate has a Hollywood moment in ultra-glamorous blazer dress

The Princess of Wales stepped out in London on Tuesday wearing a Self-Portrait blazer dress

The Princess of Wales looked visionary in London on Tuesday as she stepped out wearing a spellbinding Self-Portrait ensemble to attend the official reopening of the National Portrait Gallery.

Princess Kate, 41, looked stunning as she donned the designer label's glamorous 'White Metallic Bouclé And Chiffon Midi Dress', consisting of a bouclé tweed belted and buttoned jacket and fluid pleated chiffon skirt. The royal slipped into showstopping black heels and was armed with a black leather clutch bag.

WATCH: Princess Kate looks spellbinding in Self-Portrait blazer dress

The wife of Prince William styled her famous brunette mane into sweeping curls that cascaded past her shoulders, elevating her natural beauty with a golden bronzer, rosy blush and soft pink lip.

© Getty The Princess of Wales channelled old-school Hollywood glamour in her bouclé blazer dress

Princess Kate's love affair with Self-Portrait's blazer dresses has been a devoted one. The Princess of Wales first wore the label's elegant tailored midi dress to a reception evening celebrating the publication of her photography book Hold Still, and she was clearly equally enamoured, wearing it for a second time at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Party at the Palace the following year.

SHOP: Remember Princess Kate’s white Self Portrait blazer dress? We’ve found the perfect lookalike

© Getty Princess Kate met with award-winning artist Tracey Emin who was commissioned to create an artwork for the Gallery's new doors

The engagement is no doubt a special one for the Princess of Wales, who is the patron of the National Portrait Gallery.

© Getty The Princess was glowing for the exciting moment

As part of her visit, the Princess viewed an exhibition of portraits by Yevonde, a pioneering female photographer, met with Jamie Fobert, Project Architect, and award-winning artist Tracey Emin, who was commissioned to create artwork for the Gallery’s new doors.

© Getty The Princess admired the artwork which incorporated 45 carved brass panels, representing every woman, throughout time

Kate has continually proven her dedication to early years education with her project Shaping Us, so it comes as no surprise she will spend time learning about the new Under 5’s programme the gallery will launch in September.

It's been a milestone week for the mother-of-three, who on Monday attended the first Garter Day service of King Charles' reign.

© Getty Kate Middleton was all smiles at the Order of the Garter Ceremony

Stepping into the royal spotlight, fans were dotty for the Princess of Wales' bespoke polka-dot dress designed by one of her most-trusted designers, Alessandra Rich.

DON'T MISS: Princess Kate's 'impractical' polka-dot dress seriously divides royal fans

© Getty The Princess of Wales waved as she arrived at St George's Chapel to attend the Order Of The Garter Service

Paying homage to one of her most famous Royal Ascot outfits, Kate channelled a My Fair Lady aesthetic as she donned a fabulous titled hat crafted by Philip Treacey.