Why the royals wore green for Easter service with King Charles

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the Easter Mattins service on Sunday with several members of their family.

Buckingham Palace described the outing as "very encouraging" in terms of the King's treatment progress, as Charles greeted gathered crowds.

There was more optimism to be seen in his family members' clothing – as three of the women in the monarch's life chose to wear a significant colour.

Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Sarah, Duchess of York all donned beautiful outfits in different shades of green, a colour traditionally associated with nature, spring and new life.

While the Queen was radiant in a regal emerald green coat dress by Anna Valentine, Princess Anne looked chic in a mint green coat and a matching feathered hat and Sarah Ferguson made a bold statement in a fern-hued dress.

© Getty Queen Camilla looked lovely in emerald green

Movingly, the royal women also opted for green a couple of years ago when they paid tribute to the late Prince Philip at a thanksgiving service in his honour.

Held in 2022, the event saw Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne, and Camilla, then the Duchess of Cornwall, wearing deep shades of the colour, and Spain's Queen Letizia also followed suit by opting for a fitted green coat dress.

© Getty Princess Anne looked as stylish as ever

The shade was an apt way to remember the Queen's late husband, whose livery colour was Edinburgh Green. The colour was used over the years for his staff liveries and private cars, including the driving carriage at his funeral in April 2021.

The colour is also meaningful to the Princess of Wales, who often wears green for symbolic reasons. Last May, she wore a flattering green shirt dress by Suzannah London in honour of Mental Health Awareness Week.

© WPA Pool Sarah Ferguson also wore green

The initiative, dubbed Wear It Green, with the official statement on the foundation's website reading: "Join us on Wear it Green Day 2023 to raise money to help us get good mental health for all of us. By going green, you can support us in carrying out vital research and delivering programmes for different communities."

Kate then went on to wear green at Trooping the Colour for the first time, signifying her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Kate wore green for last year's Trooping the Colour

She opted to pair her custom green creation with a matching bespoke wide-brimmed Philip Treacy hat in green, and her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's Sapphire Earrings.

When Meghan Markle attended her first royal baptism, she also chose to wear green, this time a muted olive dress, as she and Prince Harry attended Prince Louis' 2018 christening.

© Getty The Princess always looks gorgeous in green

On Sunday, Duchess Sophie opted for another rich colour, stunning in a vivid purple coat by Prada that's a favourite from her wardrobe. The monarch, 75, meanwhile, looked his usual dapper self in a smart coat and a blue tie.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were all smiles as they stepped out to attend the annual service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

© Getty The event was the couple's first public outing since the King's diagnosis

The royal couple arrived in a State Bentley for the King's first major public appearance since his cancer diagnosis was announced in February. Upon arrival, they were pictured waving at a small crowd of royal well-wishers who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the King and Queen.