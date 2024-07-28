Princess Diana's famous fashion moment royal ladies keep reviving: Meghan Markle, Lady Kitty Spencer, and more

Princess Diana's best outfits are constantly celebrated and inspire influencers and celebrities all the time. It's easy to see why - the former wife of King Charles was way ahead of her time with her wardrobe, from cycling shorts to power suits.

But her handbag collection was actually very vast and what's more, it included some seriously high-end pieces that are still loved today. She rocked them all first!

One of the main bags that it's safe to say that the mother of Prince William and Harry made famous was, of course, the 'Lady Dior' bag from Christian Dior. The Lady Dior bag was originally known as the 'Chouchou' when it was first dreamed up and wasn't a super popular seller for the brand. That is, until Diana sported it in 1996, and it quickly became an iconic piece of arm candy.

© Getty Princesse Diana teamed her red suit with her Lady Dior bag in 1996

The blonde royal carried many versions after that, and it became totally synonymous with her. Not long after, the fashion house gave it a revamp and renamed it in her honour... and the rest is history.

Princess Diana loved her Lady Dior handbag

Since then, some of our favourite royal ladies have added this style to their collection. Which one is your favourite?

Meghan Markle Prince Harry's wife was snapped having a spot of lunch in Montecito, California on Sunday, rocking a casual outfit. In photographs that featured on the MailOnline, the former Suits star wore a white shirt, paired with straight-leg jeans, and a miniature version of Diana's Dior bag, known as the 'Lady D-Lite'.



© Chris Jackson,Getty Queen Camilla Earlier this month, Queen Camilla was on a royal visit to Wales, wearing a pastel pink dress coat by Anna Valentine. She also carried a 'Lady Dior' bag in a camel colour, known as the 'Two-Tone Biscuit and Trench Beige Cannage Lambskin' version.



© LUDOVIC MARIN,Getty Queen Letizia OK, so this isn't a Lady Dior bag, but, it has a very similar vibe. The Spanish royal attended an official reception for athletes at the Spanish Embassy in Paris, and carried the 'My Dior Top Handle Bag' which has the same quilted finish and gold charms.

