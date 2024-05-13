Princess Diana's biggest skin secret revealed?

When we think of the late Princess Diana, we think of her exquisite beauty. Prince William and Prince Harry's mother was known for her immaculate blonde hair, flawless makeup, impeccable taste in fashion and of course, her perfectly youthful skin.

WATCH: Diana's beauty moments

Diana's makeup artist who she stayed incredibly loyal to throughout her life was Mary Greenwell. The talented professional was responsible for so many of Diana's most famous beauty looks that are still emulated today.

One of the brands that Mary often name-checks is the sublime La Prairie. The exclusive Swiss company is known for its incredible, top-secret ingredient list and in most interviews, she always states her love for it. Mary is also incredibly honest in interviews and with her followers that she adores high end makeup and beauty products and doesn't get paid to mention them, so you just know what she says is honest and organic.

La Prairie Skin caviar luxe cream, £500, SPACE NK

Two years ago, Mary sat down with former HELLO! Beauty Editor Nadine Baggott and expressed her great love for La Prarie's 'White Caviar Serum' and their 'Skin Caviar Liquid Lift'. She adores the Caviar range and said how much of a staple it was for her.

© Getty Diana always had incredibly fresh skin

There have been persistent rumours in the beauty world for many years that Diana adored the Skin Caviar Luxe Cream, £500 /$547.98 and it was something she used constantly.

We know that it's famed for enhancing the firmness and elasticity in the most nourishing way thanks to its science-based formula. While the brand is notoriously private and would never release this information, we think it's a pretty safe bet given Mary is a huge fan, mentions them all the time and looked after Diana's beauty regime.

HELLO! caught up with Mary in 2019, and the worldwide sensation gave us the lowdown on Diana's beauty look. "She always wanted to look gorgeous of course, but there wasn't a signature makeup look. She never wore anything too flashy and was always very stylish. When I did her makeup, she only wanted touches that brought out and enhanced her beauty. You would never do something so bold on someone of her beauty and calibre. You just want to enhance them to make them look as best as possible whilst looking herself. It would perhaps vary slightly depending on whether a day or evening look and the type of event she was going to, but always just bringing out her existing features.".