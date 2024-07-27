Queen Mary defies expectations in form-fitting trousers and fiery V-neck blouse

Queen Mary of Denmark was among the European royals to attend the Heads of State reception before the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday – and the stylish monarch looked better than ever.

The Danish royals coordinated with the French flag for the occasion, as Queen Mary, 52, stepped out wearing red and white, while King Frederik, 56, opted for a blue ensemble.

The mother-of-four looked elegant in a scarlet red blouse with a wrap-around design and puffed sleeves, paired with white wide-leg trousers that cinched at the waist with a triangle belt.

© ISA HARSIN/SIPA/Shutterstock The Danish royals coordinated with the French flag for Heads of State reception

Perfectly styled as always, Queen Mary completed the look with a pair of Valentino red pumps with stud detailing, while holding a brown Chloe crossbody bag.

For her hair, the royal opted for loose waves that beautifully framed her face, while her makeup looked flawless as she sported a soft smokey eye, a flutter of black mascara, and a pink lip with a hint of shine.

King Frederik looked dapper in blue, wearing a navy suit with a white shirt and a striped tie.

© Lafargue Raphael/ABACA/Shutterstock King Frederik and Queen Mary posed with King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium at a reception at Elysse Palace before the ceremony

European royals including Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco, King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, and King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands all came together for the opening ceremony despite the rainy weather, and several attended at reception at Elysee Palace prior to the highly anticipated event.

The Olympic opening ceremony took place outside of a stadium for the first time in history, with the River Seine serving as a backdrop as athletes made their way down the river on boats.

Lady Gaga and Celine Dion were among the performers of the night, as the Olympic torch was lit and the Eiffel Tower was lit up brightly, shining across the city for the My Heart Will Go On singer.

The Danish royals' official Instagram account shared a photo of the couple at the opening ceremony. The caption translated to: Friendship, solidarity and fair play are the foundations of the Olympic spirit, which in the coming weeks gather nations from across the globe for the world's largest sporting and sporting event."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



"The strong community felt at the Olympic Games has always meant something special to both of us, just as experiencing the Olympic atmosphere together again evokes wonderful memories.We are now ready at the Seinen for the big opening ceremony, where in a little while we will wish our Danish athletes all possible good luck at the Olympic Games in Paris."