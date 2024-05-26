Queen Mary of Denmark is a leading lady in hot pink dress for royal balcony appearance

King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark delighted royal onlookers as they appeared on the balcony of Frederik VIII's Palace, Amalienborg Castle to mark the King's 56th birthday on Sunday.

The royal couple were joined by their children, Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine, Crown Prince Christian, and Princess Isabella, along with Queen Margarethe, who abdicated from the Danish throne on 14 January 2024.

Looking every inch a leading lady beside her husband, Queen Mary was a vision of colour wearing a hot pink, long-sleeved dress that highlighted her feminine silhouette.

© Getty Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine, Crown Prince Christian, Queen Mary, Queen Margrethe, Princess Isabella and King of Denmark Frederik X react from the balcony on his 56th birthday at Frederick VIII's Palace

It's not the first time the fashionable royal has worn the head-turning number hailed from No. 21's spring/summer 2018 collection. She first wore it six years ago to celebrate her husband's 50th birthday, and has rocked it four more times since then proving its favourable position in her wardrobe.

Complete with a high scooped neck, elegant bishop's sleeves and a fluid, silky skirt, the mother-of-four looked resplendent in the vibrant ensemble as she beamed amongst her family.

© Getty Queen Mary looked divine in a hot pink dress

The brunette beauty wore her chocolate-hued tresses in bouncy curls, highlighting her beautiful features with a rosy blush, fluttery lashes and a rose-tinted lipstick.

The newly-appointed Queen twinned with her mother-in-law, Queen Margrethe, who looked equally regal in a fuschia satin dress.

All eyes on Queen Mary of Denmark

The royal couple's last appearance on the balcony of Christiansborg Castle was to mark their ascension to the Danish throne after the abdication of Queen Margarethe-II - and Queen Mary looked just as sublime for the historic occasion.

© Getty The couple appeared on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace after a declaration of the King's accession to the throne

The Australian-born royal chose to wear a gown designed by Copenhagen-based fashion brand Soeren Le Schmidt, who told HOLA! USA: "I am very honored, happy and grateful that Queen Mary wore my dress today. The first dress as a Queen, and it was mine."

The sublime, full-length dress featured a sweeping neckline and regal draped fabric that bore a striking similarity to her Uffe Frank wedding gown, which was also stitched by the same dressmaker, Birgit Hallstein.

The radiant new Queen of Denmark swept her brunette hair into a ballerina-esque bun, revealing the glittering Danish Ruby Parure Earrings.