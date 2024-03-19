Queen Mary dazzles in ruby jewels at black-tie dinner with King Frederik

Queen Mary wowed in a sequin skirt and ruby jewels as she and King Frederik hosted the first State Council Dinner of their reign.

Australian-born Mary, 52, donned a black satin off-the-shoulder top with a long sequin silver skirt from By Malene Birger – an outfit she first debuted back in 2007.

The royal mum-of-four also sported the earrings, brooch and bracelet from the Danish Ruby Parure – the first set of major jewels she wore before her wedding to then Crown Prince Frederik in May 2004.

Mary's brunette locks were styled into a sleek low chignon, and she channelled a smoky eye makeup look with a sweep of bronzer across her cheeks and pink lipstick.

The king and queen were pictured greeting guests ahead of the State Council Dinner, where guests included Danish prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, who proclaimed Frederik as King on the balcony of Amalienborg Palace on 14 January.

© Kongehuset Mary wore ruby earrings, a brooch and a bracelet

The black-tie dinner took place at Frederik and Mary's home, Frederik VIII's Palace, at Amalienborg on Monday night, with ministers posing for a group photo with the royal couple on the steps of Fane Hall.

The cabinet dinner is held once in each parliamentary term of office, with the last one hosted by Queen Margrethe in 2021.

© Kongehuset King Frederik with prime minister Mette Frederiksen

Frederik's mother, Queen Margrethe, 83, shocked the nation when she announced her decision to abdicate in her New Year's address. Two weeks later, on 14 January, she officially signed a formal declaration of her abdication during an emotional Council of State meeting.

Crowds gathered outside Amalienborg to see the moment Frederik was proclaimed King Frederik X of Denmark, and he later shared a tender kiss with Queen Mary, before the pair were joined on the balcony by their four children.

© Steen Brogaard, Kongehuset King Frederik and Queen Mary pose for a group photo with ministers

Frederik and Mary are parents to Crown Prince Christian, 18, who is now heir to the Danish throne, as well as Princess Isabella, 16, and 13-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Then Crown Prince Frederik met Hobart-born Mary Donaldson at the Slip Inn pub during the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney. Mary later admitted in an interview that she was unaware she was speaking to Danish royalty when they first met.

© Getty Mary first wore the sequined outfit in New York in 2007

After a long-distance romance, the pair's engagement was officially announced on 8 October 20043.

Frederik and Mary tied the knot on 14 May 2004 at Copenhagen Cathedral, with the royal bride wearing a boatneck style gown designed by Danish fashion designer Uffe Frank.

