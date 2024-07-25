Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary hit by scooter during royal walkabout in resurfaced video
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Queen Mary wearing hat and pearls© Getty

Queen Mary hit by scooter during royal walkabout in resurfaced video

The Danish royal was greeting fans in Nuuk, Greenland

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Queen Mary was left visibly shaken as she was hit by a motorised scooter during a public engagement.

The incident occurred on Thursday 30 June when Mary, 52, and her husband, King Frederik, 56, were on a week-long tour of Greenland.

The video obtained by Danish publication, Ekstra Bladet, shows the moment when Mary is almost knocked to the ground by an elderly man in a scooter as she was greeting the crowds in Nuuk.

Onlookers let out an audible gasp as Mary cried out, although she quickly regained her composure, as members of her security team leapt into action.

A palace spokesperson later confirmed to Ekstra Bladet that no one was injured in the collision.

Mary and Frederik continued with their schedule of engagements, later travelling to Igaliku and Qassiarsuk on the island in the North Atlantic ocean, which is part of the Realm of Denmark.  

Princess Josephine and Queen Mary in Nuuk, Greenland© Instagram / Kongehuset
Mary was in Nuuk when the incident occured

The couple were joined by their youngest children, 13-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, for part of their trip, where they sailed on the Royal Ship Dannebrog.

King Frederik, Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine and Queen Mary in Greenland© Instagram / Kongehuset
King Frederik, Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine and Queen Mary in Greenland

Frederik and Mary are now on their summer break, having relocated to Gråsten Palace as is tradition for the Danish royals.

It was also confirmed earlier this week that the couple, who celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in May, are taking a private trip abroad. Their eldest son, Crown Prince Christian, 18, is acting as regent while his parents are out of the country.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: All about Queen Mary

Queen Mary's popularity

Frederik became King of Denmark following his mother Queen Margrethe's abdication in January, thus making Mary Queen.

Australian-born Mary has been popular with her adopted home nation since she began dating then Crown Prince Frederik in 2000, having met the royal during the Sydney 2000 Olympics.

King Frederik and Queen Mary laugh in Grasten© Getty
King Frederik and Queen Mary during their official welcome to Grasten earlier this month

Belgian royal reporter Wim Dehandschutter told HELLO! of Mary back in January: "I think she made the right decision after meeting Frederik to learn Danish because during her first press conference, she already spoke some words of Danish so she was immediately popular in Denmark.

"And I think she made a natural transformation from a commoner, who didn't know Crown Prince Frederik, who didn't know the royal family in Denmark, to a glamorous princess and future queen. In Denmark she's also called the perfect Crown Princess, even though she herself says no one is perfect."

King Frederik and Queen Mary in summer mode clothes© Getty
The king and queen at Gråsten Palace

He added: "She's also very stylish. She's appreciated for her great efforts against bullying, domestic violence, and social exclusions. She stands up for women's rights and the LGBTQ+ community. She also knows what people expect from a royal, that's how she's adapted to the role."

LISTEN: Inside the royals' love of sport

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More