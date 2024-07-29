Queen Letizia's slinky dress looks like tin foil - in the best, most chic way

On Sunday evening, the ever-stunning Queen Letizia looked nothing short of sensational at the closing ceremony of the 14th edition of the Atlàntida Mallorca Film Festival. The star-studded event was held at the “La Misericordia” Cultural Center in Palma and the 51-year-old presented an award to Hollywood royalty Michael Douglas.
We last saw the sublimely dressed royal on Friday, at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics. The mother-of-two rocked a Carolina Herrera A-line dress that featured a chic floral print and a figure-skimming black bow waistband.
Alongside her husband, King Felipe VI, who was wearing a navy pinstripe suit with a pink patterned tie, the couple looked in great spirits and didn't let the rain stop them from being active spectators at the ceremony - they even cheerfully sported his and hers matching rain ponchos to take cover from the showers.
Taking to Instagram, alongside a cute selfie, the caption read: "The Paris Olympic Games begin with the inauguration ceremony attended by the Kings to give their support to the Spanish delegation.
"383 athletes from our country will fight in Paris to carry the Spanish flag to the highest. They have come this far because of their effort, their consistency and their passion for the sport, and they are an example of what the Olympic spirit stands for. Best of luck to all!"