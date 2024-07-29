Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Letizia's slinky dress looks like tin foil - in the best way
Queen Letizia of Spain wearing a pink dress as she attends a luncheon for world literature members in 2023© Getty

Queen Letizia's slinky dress looks like tin foil - in the best, most chic way

The King of Spain's wife looked stunning in her new silver dress

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
On Sunday evening, the ever-stunning Queen Letizia looked nothing short of sensational at the closing ceremony of the 14th edition of the Atlàntida Mallorca Film Festival. The star-studded event was held at the “La Misericordia” Cultural Center in Palma and the 51-year-old presented an award to Hollywood royalty Michael Douglas.

WATCH: Queen Letizia's Sweet Summer Style

Queen Letizia of Spain attends the closing ceremony during the 14th edition of the Atlantida Mallorca Film Fest at La Misericordia© Juan Naharro Gimenez,Getty

We were totally entranced with her outfit, which came from one of her favourite brands, Boss. 

Queen Letizia with Michael Douglas at the closing ceremony of the 14th edition of the "Atlantida Mallorca Film Fest 2024"© Juan Naharro Gimenez,Getty

The slinky midi style is known as the ‘Desatie’ and is described as a "Liquid-Soft Fabric Evening Dress in Light Beige." Well, it may be touted as beige, but we think it appears silver in the shimmering lights and we are mesmerised with how good she looks! 

Queen of Spain Letizia reacts during the closing gala of the 14th edition of the Atlantida Mallorca Film Festival in Palma de Mallorca © Getty

Letizia teamed the frock, which is part of the brand's current season, with a pair of co-ordinating block heeled sandals by high street store Mango.

Queen of Spain Letizia reacts during the closing gala of the 14th edition of the Atlantida Mallorca Film Festival in Palma de Mallorca © Getty

She finished off the look with shoulder-grazing earrings by Barbara Goenaga which she has worn many times before.

We last saw the sublimely dressed royal on Friday, at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics. The mother-of-two rocked a Carolina Herrera A-line dress that featured a chic floral print and a figure-skimming black bow waistband.

queen letizia floral dress paris olympics © Getty
Queen Letizia looked stunning in her Carolina Herrera dress

Alongside her husband, King Felipe VI, who was wearing a navy pinstripe suit with a pink patterned tie, the couple looked in great spirits and didn't let the rain stop them from being active spectators at the ceremony - they even cheerfully sported his and hers matching rain ponchos to take cover from the showers.

king felipe queen letizia rain ponchos © Getty
King Felipe and Queen Letizia covered from the showers in rain ponchos

Taking to Instagram, alongside a cute selfie, the caption read: "The Paris Olympic Games begin with the inauguration ceremony attended by the Kings to give their support to the Spanish delegation.

"383 athletes from our country will fight in Paris to carry the Spanish flag to the highest. They have come this far because of their effort, their consistency and their passion for the sport, and they are an example of what the Olympic spirit stands for. Best of luck to all!"

