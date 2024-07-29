Queen Letizia's slinky dress looks like tin foil - in the best, most chic way

On Sunday evening, the ever-stunning Queen Letizia looked nothing short of sensational at the closing ceremony of the 14th edition of the Atlàntida Mallorca Film Festival. The star-studded event was held at the “La Misericordia” Cultural Center in Palma and the 51-year-old presented an award to Hollywood royalty Michael Douglas.

WATCH: Queen Letizia's Sweet Summer Style

1/ 4 © Juan Naharro Gimenez,Getty We were totally entranced with her outfit, which came from one of her favourite brands, Boss.

2/ 4 © Juan Naharro Gimenez,Getty The slinky midi style is known as the ‘Desatie’ and is described as a "Liquid-Soft Fabric Evening Dress in Light Beige." Well, it may be touted as beige, but we think it appears silver in the shimmering lights and we are mesmerised with how good she looks!

3/ 4 © Getty Letizia teamed the frock, which is part of the brand's current season, with a pair of co-ordinating block heeled sandals by high street store Mango.



4/ 4 © Getty She finished off the look with shoulder-grazing earrings by Barbara Goenaga which she has worn many times before.



We last saw the sublimely dressed royal on Friday, at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics. The mother-of-two rocked a Carolina Herrera A-line dress that featured a chic floral print and a figure-skimming black bow waistband.

© Getty Queen Letizia looked stunning in her Carolina Herrera dress

Alongside her husband, King Felipe VI, who was wearing a navy pinstripe suit with a pink patterned tie, the couple looked in great spirits and didn't let the rain stop them from being active spectators at the ceremony - they even cheerfully sported his and hers matching rain ponchos to take cover from the showers.

© Getty King Felipe and Queen Letizia covered from the showers in rain ponchos

Taking to Instagram, alongside a cute selfie, the caption read: "The Paris Olympic Games begin with the inauguration ceremony attended by the Kings to give their support to the Spanish delegation.

"383 athletes from our country will fight in Paris to carry the Spanish flag to the highest. They have come this far because of their effort, their consistency and their passion for the sport, and they are an example of what the Olympic spirit stands for. Best of luck to all!"

