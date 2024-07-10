Princess Leonor beams in white jeans alongside lookalike mother Queen Letizia

Princess Leonor dazzled on Tuesday when she stepped out alongside her lookalike mother Queen Letizia, father King Felipe, and sister Infanta Sofia in coordinating white looks.
The Princess of Asturias, 18, was seen wearing a pair of fitted jeans - the 'Elle' style from highstreet brand, Mango. The garment had frayed edges for a boho feel and was paired with a floaty blouse channeling the same energy.
The future queen wore the timeless 'White Cotton Voile Oversized Blouse with Matching Checked Jacquard' from Roberto Cavalli with puffed three-quarter-length sleeves and a collared neckline.
You may also like
Her angelic white ensemble was teamed with the 'Beige Java34 Wedges' from Macarena and carried the 'Croc-Embossed Flap Clutch in White' from Uterque which belongs to her mother. The final element of her look was a pair of gold hoop earrings.
The princess' mother Queen Letizia also wore a neutral hue, opting for the 'Ambra Asymmetric Draped Gown' from Mango. The royal made a subtle tweak to the number by removing the asymmetrical sleeve so the dress was entirely sleeveless.
The royal, who has been wearing flats lately due to an ongoing foot ailment, branched out wearing a low block heel in the form of the 'Melanie 50 Padded-Strap Block Heel Sandals' from Boss.
Letizia also carried the 'Initials Insignia Soft Bucket Bag in White' from Carolina Herrera and rounded off her look with intricate floral earrings from Gold and Roses.
Meanwhile, the youngest of the royal brood, Infanta Sofia, 16, got the bright white memo opting for a broderie anglaise ensemble from ba&sh and the same wedges as her older sister.
King Felipe was also present as the royal foursome attended a meeting with winners of previous editions of the Princess of Girona Awards during the events of the XV anniversary of the Princess of Girona Foundation at the Melia Lloret de Mar Hotel.
The royal sisters also visited the studio of the artist, Jaume Plensa.
The Princess of Girona is another one of Leonor's titles as the heiress to the Spanish throne.
A second sisterly outing
The former UWC Atlantic College student was spotted on Wednesday once again with Infanta Sofia. Leonor wore white trousers once again, this time with a white vest top and green blazer.
Meanwhile, Sofia exuded summer energy in a bright blue floaty dress and nude flats.
Princess Leonor's military role
Prior to the events held in aid of the Princess of Girona Foundation, Leonor was seen in her military uniform at the delivery of Royal offices of employment at the Zaragoza Military Academy.
The princess enrolled at the academy last August and has since been promoted to the rank of Cadet Ensign and awarded the Grand Cross of Military Merit.
DISCOVER: Queen Letizia keeps eye out for daughter Princess Leonor, 18, as they mark important event
Queen Letizia looked on with pride in the stunning 'Tier Floral-Print Chiffon Midi Dress' from Maje with crystal pave-adorned sandals from Pedro Garcia.
LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!
If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…
What is it?
Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.
Member benefits
- Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
- Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
- Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
- Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
- Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
- Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
- Invitations to in-person and virtual events
- A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
- Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits
By royal decree
You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!