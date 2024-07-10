Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Leonor dazzles in fitted jeans alongside lookalike mother Queen Letizia
King Felipe VI of Spain, Queen Letizia of Spain, Princess Sofia of Spain and Crown Princess Leonor of Spain attend a meeting with winners of previous editions of the Princess of Girona Awards© Getty

Princess Leonor beams in white jeans alongside lookalike mother Queen Letizia

Princess Leonor, Queen Letizia, and Infanta Sofia all wore angelic white

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Leonor dazzled on Tuesday when she stepped out alongside her lookalike mother Queen Letizia, father King Felipe, and sister Infanta Sofia in coordinating white looks. 

The Princess of Asturias, 18, was seen wearing a pair of fitted jeans - the 'Elle' style from highstreet brand, Mango. The garment had frayed edges for a boho feel and was paired with a floaty blouse channeling the same energy.

Queen Letizia of Spain, Princess Sofia of Spain and Crown Princess Leonor of Spain attend a meeting with winners of previous editions of the Princess of Girona Awards© Getty
Queen Letizia wore neutrals with her daughters

The future queen wore the timeless 'White Cotton Voile Oversized Blouse with Matching Checked Jacquard' from Roberto Cavalli with puffed three-quarter-length sleeves and a collared neckline.

Crown Princess Leonor of Spain in all white© Getty
Crown Princess Leonor wore white jeans

Her angelic white ensemble was teamed with the 'Beige Java34 Wedges' from Macarena and carried the 'Croc-Embossed Flap Clutch in White' from Uterque which belongs to her mother. The final element of her look was a pair of gold hoop earrings.

The princess' mother Queen Letizia also wore a neutral hue, opting for the 'Ambra Asymmetric Draped Gown' from Mango. The royal made a subtle tweak to the number by removing the asymmetrical sleeve so the dress was entirely sleeveless. 

The Spanish royal family in white© Getty
The Spanish royal family wore white

The royal, who has been wearing flats lately due to an ongoing foot ailment, branched out wearing a low block heel in the form of the 'Melanie 50 Padded-Strap Block Heel Sandals' from Boss.

Letizia also carried the 'Initials Insignia Soft Bucket Bag in White' from Carolina Herrera and rounded off her look with intricate floral earrings from Gold and Roses.

Infanta Sofia and leonor talking to jaume plensa© Getty
Infanta Sofia copied her sister's shoes

Meanwhile, the youngest of the royal brood, Infanta Sofia, 16, got the bright white memo opting for a broderie anglaise ensemble from ba&sh and the same wedges as her older sister.

King Felipe was also present as the royal foursome attended a meeting with winners of previous editions of the Princess of Girona Awards during the events of the XV anniversary of the Princess of Girona Foundation at the Melia Lloret de Mar Hotel.

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia sitting in Jaume Plensa's workshop© Getty
Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia during a visit to Jaume Plensa's workshop

The royal sisters also visited the studio of the artist, Jaume Plensa. 

Crown Princess Leonor in white shirt© Getty
Crown Princess Leonor is also the Princess of Girona

The Princess of Girona is another one of Leonor's titles as the heiress to the Spanish throne.

A second sisterly outing

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia during a meeting with young people from the Princess of Girona Foundation Programs (FPdGi), at the Santa Clotilde Gardens© Getty
Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia during a meeting with young people from the Princess of Girona Foundation Programs (FPdGi), at the Santa Clotilde Gardens

The former UWC Atlantic College student was spotted on Wednesday once again with Infanta Sofia. Leonor wore white trousers once again, this time with a white vest top and green blazer.

Princess Leonor in white with green blazer with sofia in blue© Getty
Princess Leonor wore white again

Meanwhile, Sofia exuded summer energy in a bright blue floaty dress and nude flats.

Princess Leonor's military role

Queen Letizia hugging Leonor© Getty
Queen Letizia was a doting mother

Prior to the events held in aid of the Princess of Girona Foundation, Leonor was seen in her military uniform at the delivery of Royal offices of employment at the Zaragoza Military Academy. 

Princess Leonor of Spain getting award from Felipe© Getty
Princess Leonor of Spain attends the Zaragoza Military Academy

The princess enrolled at the academy last August and has since been promoted to the rank of Cadet Ensign and awarded the Grand Cross of Military Merit.

Queen Letizia looked on with pride in the stunning 'Tier Floral-Print Chiffon Midi Dress' from Maje with crystal pave-adorned sandals from Pedro Garcia.

