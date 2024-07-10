Princess Leonor beams in white jeans alongside lookalike mother Queen Letizia

The princess' mother Queen Letizia also wore a neutral hue, opting for the 'Ambra Asymmetric Draped Gown' from Mango. The royal made a subtle tweak to the number by removing the asymmetrical sleeve so the dress was entirely sleeveless.

© Getty The Spanish royal family wore white

The royal, who has been wearing flats lately due to an ongoing foot ailment, branched out wearing a low block heel in the form of the 'Melanie 50 Padded-Strap Block Heel Sandals' from Boss.

Letizia also carried the 'Initials Insignia Soft Bucket Bag in White' from Carolina Herrera and rounded off her look with intricate floral earrings from Gold and Roses.