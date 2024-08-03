Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Elizabeth II was the original brat girl: The unexpected link between royalty and Charlie XCX
Queen Elizabeth wearing 'brat' green

Queen Elizabeth II made 'brat green' popular first - here's proof

Queen Elizabeth II was so Julia

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
In case you haven't yet clocked, it's brat summer. The dress code? Anything in a sickening lime green. 

Charlie XCX is to blame for the phenomenon of everything 'brat' thanks to her newly-released Brat album celebrating a rebellion of carefree, happy and hedonistic women. The aesthetic, identifiable by a lurid shade of slime green, is more than just a fashion trend; serving as a term to describe the ultimate female. 

According to the pop star, the term Brat Girl defines "that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes. Who feels herself but maybe also has a breakdown. But kind of, like, parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile."

The trend has even found its way to US politics, with Vice President Kamala Harris using the term to market her attitude, age and energy as she campaigns to become the country’s first-ever female president.

So what on earth does the late Queen Elizabeth II have to do with brat? Well, nothing, unless you consider her undeniably brat-coded wardrobe as grounds to declare her the original brat girl icon. Let us convince you…

Queen Elizabeth II (1926 - 2022), accompanied by an unidentified man, arrives at the Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England, 1973. (Photo by John Scott/Princess Diana Museum/Getty Images)© Getty

A Royal Ascot brat, 1973

The late Queen's affinity for equestrianism often complemented her love of fashion, particularly at Royal Ascot, the royal's most glamorous affair in the social calendar. 

In the 70s, the Queen looked spectacular in a sickening shade of green. So brat.

Queen Elizabeth II With President Vigdis Finnbogadottir Of Iceland.© Tim Graham

An international brat, 1990

The 90s were a time for experimental fashion and was also the era in which the Queen's famous candy-coloured wardrobe was starting to become synonymous with her reign. 

During an overseas trip to Iceland in 1990, Queen Elizabeth II was seen wearing a delightful share of green to meet with President Vigdis Finnbogadottir of Iceland. 

he Queen Is Wearing A Lime Green Dress With Blue Polka Dots And A Geen Hat Trimmed With Material To Match The Dress.© Getty

A polka-dot brat, 2002

The noughties were a time of exceptional fashion moments for the former monarch, who enchanted in a vibrant green dress peppered with blue polka dots on a trip to Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Queen Elizabeth II attends Royal Ascot Day 4 at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2018 in Ascot, United Kingdom. © Mark Cuthbert

Brat queen summer, 2018

"She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen'," the Duchess of Edinburgh said in the documentary The Queen at 90.

"Don’t forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the queen’s hat as she went past."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018 in Widness, England.© Samir Hussein

Brat green elegance, 2018

During a joint engagement with the Duchess of Sussex before she officially stepped away from royal duties, the Queen was seen giggling in a loud lime-green coat dress and matching hat.

Queen Elizabeth II attends the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Windsor Cup polo match and a carriage driving display by the British Driving Society at Guards Polo Club, Smith's Lawn on July 11, 2021 in Egham, England. © Max Mumby/Indigo

Brat green coat dress, 2021

Her Late Majesty ensured all eyes were on her as she stepped out in a fabulous lime green coat at the Royal Windsor Cup polo match and a carriage driving display in 2021. Icon behaviour.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England.© Max Mumby/Indigo

A Platinum brat, 2022

In what was one of her very last public appearances, the late Queen dazzled on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in a vibrant green coat dress to mark 70 years on the throne.

