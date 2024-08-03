Queen Elizabeth II made 'brat green' popular first - here's proof

In case you haven't yet clocked, it's brat summer. The dress code? Anything in a sickening lime green.

Charlie XCX is to blame for the phenomenon of everything 'brat' thanks to her newly-released Brat album celebrating a rebellion of carefree, happy and hedonistic women. The aesthetic, identifiable by a lurid shade of slime green, is more than just a fashion trend; serving as a term to describe the ultimate female.

According to the pop star, the term Brat Girl defines "that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes. Who feels herself but maybe also has a breakdown. But kind of, like, parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile."

The trend has even found its way to US politics, with Vice President Kamala Harris using the term to market her attitude, age and energy as she campaigns to become the country’s first-ever female president.

So what on earth does the late Queen Elizabeth II have to do with brat? Well, nothing, unless you consider her undeniably brat-coded wardrobe as grounds to declare her the original brat girl icon. Let us convince you…

1/ 7 © Getty A Royal Ascot brat, 1973 The late Queen's affinity for equestrianism often complemented her love of fashion, particularly at Royal Ascot, the royal's most glamorous affair in the social calendar. In the 70s, the Queen looked spectacular in a sickening shade of green. So brat.

2/ 7 © Tim Graham An international brat, 1990 The 90s were a time for experimental fashion and was also the era in which the Queen's famous candy-coloured wardrobe was starting to become synonymous with her reign. During an overseas trip to Iceland in 1990, Queen Elizabeth II was seen wearing a delightful share of green to meet with President Vigdis Finnbogadottir of Iceland.

3/ 7 © Getty A polka-dot brat, 2002 The noughties were a time of exceptional fashion moments for the former monarch, who enchanted in a vibrant green dress peppered with blue polka dots on a trip to Montego Bay, Jamaica.



4/ 7 © Mark Cuthbert Brat queen summer, 2018 "She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen'," the Duchess of Edinburgh said in the documentary The Queen at 90. "Don’t forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the queen’s hat as she went past."

5/ 7 © Samir Hussein Brat green elegance, 2018 During a joint engagement with the Duchess of Sussex before she officially stepped away from royal duties, the Queen was seen giggling in a loud lime-green coat dress and matching hat.



6/ 7 © Max Mumby/Indigo Brat green coat dress, 2021 Her Late Majesty ensured all eyes were on her as she stepped out in a fabulous lime green coat at the Royal Windsor Cup polo match and a carriage driving display in 2021. Icon behaviour.

