Princess Anne wears £16,000 wedding jewels from the late Queen - did you notice?

Princess Anne was a feather-adorned fashion darling at her last public appearance as she and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, greeted guests at the second Buckingham Palace garden party of the year.

The Princess Royal, 72, looked regal as ever in a Champagne-hued dress worn beneath an opulent printed jacket. The contrasting bronze detailing on her jacket was echoed in her bold, feathered hat, which featured a large brown ribbon and tufts of Guinea hen feathers.

© Getty Princess Anne looked fabulous at the Not Forgotten Association Annual Garden Party

It was the royal's glittering brooch pinned to the lapel of her coat that truly caught our attention, however. Princess Anne is one of the most prolific outfit repeaters in the royal family and has quite the reputation for keeping her favourite garments for several years.

From rewearing dresses she wore in her twenties, to recycling the late Queen Elizabeth II's accessories, we can always rely on the Princess Royal to be a reliable fashion repeater.

© Getty Anne looked divine in an embroidered jacket and feathered hat, along with her sentimental jewels

Princess Anne's sentimental wedding jewels

At the Not Forgotten Association garden party, the Princess chose to rewear one of her most beloved pieces of jewellery - a diamond and gold brooch that has been in her collection for almost 50 years.

Diamond Expert, Maxwell Stone, said: "Looking every inch the royal in a classy ensemble as she hosted the latest Buckingham Palace Garden Party, Princess Anne adorned her jacket with a large diamond and yellow gold brooch.

© Getty Princess Anne wore her Grima Pearl earrings with the gold brooch

"The piece has been identified as the Princess Royal’s stalactite brooch, which was created by Andrew Grima and has been in her jewellery box since 1973.

"It’s a particularly sentimental piece for Anne as she received it from her mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, as a wedding gift when she tied the knot with her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips," explained Maxwell. The brooch is estimated to be worth £16,000.

© Getty Princess Anne wore her pearl earrings and striking gold brooch to the Buckingham Palace garden party in 2011

The brooch wasn't the only sentimental jewel Princess Anne wore at the garden party. The mother-of-two paired her ensemble with her Grima Pearl Earrings, which constitute gold, pearl, and diamonds in a modern leaf design.

"These were also gifted to her by her mother and father in the late 1960’s, the earrings are one of Anne’s longest serving pieces of jewellery and have huge sentimental value," says Maxwell. "The retail price for a pair of earrings like Princess Anne’s would be at the top end of £3,000."