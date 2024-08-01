Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary of Denmark is glowing in gorgeous summer frock on day five in Paris
Digital Cover royal-style© Jesper Sunesen/Aller/MEGA

Queen Mary of Denmark is glowing in gorgeous summer frock on day five in Paris

The Danish royal was seen with her friend Helle Trolle by her side

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Queen Mary of Denmark looked every bit the royal as she attended the Olympic Games in Paris, dazzling in a stylish summer ensemble. 

The 52-year-old royal opted for a chic pink dress and stood alongside her friend, Helle Trolle. The two paused to chat with dressage rider Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour, who had just qualified for the finals on Wednesday.

Mary, originally hailing from Australia, showcased her timeless style in a white and red striped dress that featured short sleeves and a high neckline.

The dress, cinched at the waist, fell gracefully to her ankles, adding a touch of elegance to her look. 

She accessorized with several delicate gold bangles on her bare arms, a cream sunhat, and large sunglasses, perfect for the sunny Paris weather. 

Queen Mary of Denmark is at the Olympics in Paris© Jesper Sunesen/Aller/MEGA
The royal completed her outfit with a pair of sensible Roman sandals and a beige beach-style bag, keeping her look both stylish and practical.

Her friend, Helle Trolle, a renowned Danish textile designer, complemented Mary's look with her own elegant style. Helle opted for a looser-fitting dress and white ballet pumps, accessorizing with pearl earrings and a necklace that echoed Mary's own jewelry choices. 

Queen Mary stuns in pink frock© Jesper Sunesen/Aller/MEGA
The two friends looked relaxed and happy as they strolled through the venue, stopping to take photos with Cathrine, who was in high spirits after her successful ride.

Cathrine, riding her horse Freestyle, delivered an impressive performance in the dressage grand prix, a qualifier for both the team and individual finals. 

Queen Mary of Denmark and her friend Helle Trolle© Jesper Sunesen/Aller/MEGA
"I'm very relieved and super proud," Cathrine shared, expressing her satisfaction with the day's events. "Freestyle was fantastic today. I didn’t push her too much; I just let her show what she had to offer."

Recently, Queen Mary and King Frederik couple enjoyed a relaxing holiday in Sardinia, where they were seen enjoying each other's company. 

King Frederik and Queen Mary laugh in Grasten© Getty
Mary looked stunning in a patchwork one-piece swimsuit, showcasing her ageless beauty. The holiday was a brief respite from a year marked by personal challenges and public scrutiny.

The royal couple has faced a particularly tough time following an incident in Greenland, where Mary was accidentally hit by a mobility scooter. Despite the mishap, Mary has continued to fulfill her public engagements with her characteristic poise and elegance.

