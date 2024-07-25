Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene and Queen Mary lead the glamorous royals at 2024 Olympics gala
Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
Updated: 3 minutes ago
Queen Mary of Denmark, Princess Charlene of Monaco and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands are among the European royals who have arrived in Paris, France for a gala dinner hosted by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). 

The three were all greeted by President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach and his wife Claudia Bach as they arrived at the Louvre, where the gala dinner will take place. 

Guests will dine under the famous Parisian museum with food by Michelin-star restaurateur Alain Ducasse, who created a dinner for around a 100 guests.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco© LUDOVIC MARIN

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco

Prince Albert was joined by Princess Charlene, who wore tailored black trousers and a structured top with an oversized rosette on her left shoulder. 

Albert wore a navy blue suit, with a matching tie, and Charlene accessorized with a chainmail bag.

President of the International Olympic Committe (IOC) Thomas Bach (L) and his wife Claudia Bach (R) pose with Spain's King Felipe VI and Spain's Queen Letizia upon their arrival at the Pyramide du Louvre, designed by Ieoh Ming Pei, to attend a gala dinner hosted by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the French Presidency at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, 25 July 2024. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are scheduled to take place from 26 July to 11 August 2024. Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Gala dinner hosted by IOC and the French Presidency, France - 25 Jul 2024© LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain

Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia also posed with Thomas and his wife Claudia, with Letizia wearing a striking black gown with a circle skirt that hit her ankle, and a black halter top bodice with gold embroidery.

President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach (L) and his wife Claudia Bach (R) pose with Queen Mathilde of Belgium and King Philippe - Filip of Belgium© LUDOVIC MARIN

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium

King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde of Belgium looked gorgeous as they arrived together, with Mathilde wearing a gorgeous white sleeveless jumpsuit with a high-neck collar and a sheer overlay.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach (2nd L) and his wife Claudia Bach (1st L) greet Danish King Frederik X (1st R) and Queen Mary as they attend the IOC & Elysee Dinner at the Louvre in Paris, France, on July 25, 2024© Xinhua/Shutterstock

King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark

Danish King Frederik and Queen Mary were one of the first couple's to arrive, and Mary looked radiant in a red gown with soft draping. She also wore the dress to the opening of the Denmark Pavilion at Denmark House in Paris, earlier that day.

IOC President Thomas Bach and his wife Claudia Bach pose with King the Netherlands Willem-Alexander as they attend the IOC & Elysee Dinner at the Louvre ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France© Arturo Holmes

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands was at the gala solo, with wife Maxima staying at home.

He was all smiles at the dinner, however, sat close to French President's wife Brigitte Macron, and Letizia.

