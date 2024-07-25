Princess Charlene and Queen Mary lead the glamorous royals at 2024 Olympics gala

Queen Mary of Denmark, Princess Charlene of Monaco and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands are among the European royals who have arrived in Paris, France for a gala dinner hosted by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The three were all greeted by President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach and his wife Claudia Bach as they arrived at the Louvre, where the gala dinner will take place.

Guests will dine under the famous Parisian museum with food by Michelin-star restaurateur Alain Ducasse, who created a dinner for around a 100 guests.

© LUDOVIC MARIN Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco Prince Albert was joined by Princess Charlene, who wore tailored black trousers and a structured top with an oversized rosette on her left shoulder. Albert wore a navy blue suit, with a matching tie, and Charlene accessorized with a chainmail bag.



© LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia also posed with Thomas and his wife Claudia, with Letizia wearing a striking black gown with a circle skirt that hit her ankle, and a black halter top bodice with gold embroidery.

© LUDOVIC MARIN King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde of Belgium looked gorgeous as they arrived together, with Mathilde wearing a gorgeous white sleeveless jumpsuit with a high-neck collar and a sheer overlay.



© Xinhua/Shutterstock King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark Danish King Frederik and Queen Mary were one of the first couple's to arrive, and Mary looked radiant in a red gown with soft draping. She also wore the dress to the opening of the Denmark Pavilion at Denmark House in Paris, earlier that day.