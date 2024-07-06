Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Josephine rocks entire outfit from mother Queen Mary's stylish wardrobe
Princess Josephine with siblings in white shirt© Getty

The Danish princess travelled to Greenland alongside her twin brother Prince Vincent

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Josephine and her twin brother Prince Vincent accompanied their parents Queen Mary and King Frederik of Denmark on an official state visit to Greenland this week and her fashion choices caught our eye.

The young Danish royal, 13, was spotted wearing a timeless sea green cable knit sweater from Ralph Lauren which she had borrowed from her mother. It wasn't the only piece the princess took from the Queen's wardrobe.

During a visit to Nuuk, Josephine also layered a reversible coat from Massimo Dutti over the 'Ultra Light Down Compact Coat in Grey' from Uniqlo which belongs to her mother.

A family outing

Prior to her trip to Greenland, the teenage royal was spotted alongside all three of her siblings, as well as both of her parents as the family celebrated Prince Christian's graduation from high school.

Crown Prince Christian, King Frederik X, Queen Mary, Princess Josephine, Prince Vincent and Princess Isabella meet the press© Getty
Princess Josephine rocked the shoes of the summer

Josephine was spotted at Ordrup Gymnasium looking relaxedly stylish in a pair of white shorts styled with a navy and white printed blouse - the 'Nadine' style from Sea New York. the royal also wore the ultra-trendy Adidas 'Gazelle' trainers in green.

Crown Prince Christian, King Frederik X, Queen Mary, Princess Josephine, Prince Vincent and Princess Isabella© Martin Sylvest Andersen
Princess Isabella wore a denim skirt

Meanwhile, her older sister Princess Isabella, 17, looked equally effortless and also proved that sharing clothes and accessories runs in the family.

Crown Prince Christian, King Frederik X, Queen Mary, Princess Josephine, Prince Vincent and Princess Isabella leave the ceremony© Martin Sylvest Andersen
A real family affair

Isabella modelled a denim skirt and white blouse teamed with the Hermes 'Oran' leather sandals, borrowed from her mother, and the Aiayu 'Helen Classic Clutch' in Albicant, borrowed from her younger sister.

A young royal jet setter

Princess Josephine and King Frederik X of Denmark talking up with Prince William© Getty
Princess Josephine and King Frederik X of Denmark caught up with Prince William

Princess Josephine has been getting her air miles in of late. She was spotted alongside her father in a photo with the Prince of Wales captured at Frankfurt Arena ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Denmark and England.

The Kildegård Privatskole student beamed in a pair of light-wash jeans with a red and white striped T-shirt and a navy blazer.

A balcony appearance

The royal got her waves in when she stepped out onto the balcony of Frederik VIII's Palace, Amalienborg on 26 May to mark her father's 56th birthday.

King Frederik and Queen Mary wave to royal fans alongside their four children and Queen Margrethe© Getty
A family balcony appearance for Frederik's 56th birthday

DISCOVER: Queen Mary could be her daughter Princess Isabella in unearthed student photo 

She wore a pale blue and white floral printed dress which featured long sleeves and a knee-grazing skirt. The number was paired with tan sandals and her hair was worn in loose waves to match her mother's.

