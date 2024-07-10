Queen Mary channels Zara Tindall in exactly the same waist-cinching dress

Queen Mary looked stunning as she arrived in Grasten alongside King Frederik to take up residence for the summer.
Close followers of royal fashion may have noticed a familiar element about the Queen of Denmark's look as she rocked a dress approved by another stylish royal.
Mary, 52, was spotted wearing the 'Shadow Berry Print Maxi Dress' from Me + Em which came in a gorgeous floral print and featured puffed capped sleeves, a tapered waistline, and a floaty tiered skirt.
The stunning garment, which also featured a keyhole cutout at the neck was previously worn by Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall, 43, as she went barefoot onboard a luxury yacht during the Monaco Grand Prix alongside her husband Mike in May.
The British equestrian teamed the number with the 'Micro Lottie Bag' from Aspinal of London and the complementary 'Zahra’ nude sunglasses from Soek.
The Danish royal, however, rocked the 'Zeppa Decollete Beige Suede Wedges' from Tods which created a lengthened leg, and also popped on the 'Malibu’ straw hat from Canopy Bay - a brand from her native Australia.
As per usual, the royal wore sentimental pieces of jewellery which were intrinsically linked to the close bond with her family. Mary donned the 18-carat gold 'Petite Letter Necklace' from Halberstadt with the initial 'F' of her husband King Frederik.
She also popped on the 'M' letter necklace from Dulong Fine Jewelry, the chic 'Glory Diamonds Tennis Bracelet' and 'Hook & Eye Pearl' earrings from the same brand.
For hair and makeup, the Queen rocked a chic blowdry to show off her layers, and her makeup look was classically elegant with a warm brown smokey eye and nude lip.
The royal couple took up their summer residence at Gråsten Palace which is located in the Jutland region of southern Denmark.
The Danish royals in Greenland
The Danish royal couple were last seen earlier this month when they embarked upon a state visit to Greenland. The mother-of-four was seen dressing appropriately for the weather in a slew of combat trousers and anoraks.
She wore a more typically royal daytime look when she visited the new day institution Naasut in Nuuk wearing a pair of high-waisted black trousers from Skall Studio and a cream blouse from Boss.
Her best summer pieces
The royal pulled the best summer pieces from her wardrobe when she wore two stunning looks to celebrate her son Prince Christian's high school graduation. Mary posed alongside all four of her children in a Zimmermann printed A-line midi skirt with a crisp white shirt from Bagutta.
Four days later she celebrated her son once again in a blue and white linen pinstripe suit from Ralph Lauren with the statement blue Gucci 'GG1264S002' sunglasses.
