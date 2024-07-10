Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary copies Zara Tindall in exact same waist-cinching dress
Queen Mary of Denmark holding flowers in straw hat© Getty

Queen Mary channels Zara Tindall in exactly the same waist-cinching dress

King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark arrived in Graasten for the summer

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
4 minutes ago
Queen Mary looked stunning as she arrived in Grasten alongside King Frederik to take up residence for the summer. 

Close followers of royal fashion may have noticed a familiar element about the Queen of Denmark's look as she rocked a dress approved by another stylish royal.

Frederik and Mary giggle as they walk through Grasten© Getty
Frederik and Mary giggled as they walk through Grasten

Mary, 52, was spotted wearing the 'Shadow Berry Print Maxi Dress' from Me + Em which came in a gorgeous floral print and featured puffed capped sleeves, a tapered waistline, and a floaty tiered skirt.

Zara Tindall went barefoot onboard the luxury yacht in Monaco© Instagram / @nattyc76
Zara Tindall went barefoot onboard a luxury yacht in Monaco in Mary's dress

The stunning garment, which also featured a keyhole cutout at the neck was previously worn by Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall, 43, as she went barefoot onboard a luxury yacht during the Monaco Grand Prix alongside her husband Mike in May.

The British equestrian teamed the number with the 'Micro Lottie Bag' from Aspinal of London and the complementary 'Zahra’ nude sunglasses from Soek. 

King Frederik and Queen Mary laugh in Grasten© Getty
King Frederik and Queen Mary will live in Grasten this summer

The Danish royal, however, rocked the 'Zeppa Decollete Beige Suede Wedges' from Tods which created a lengthened leg, and also popped on the 'Malibu’ straw hat from Canopy Bay - a brand from her native Australia.

Queen Mary of Denmark holding flowers in straw hat© Getty
Queen Mary wore dainty jewellery

As per usual, the royal wore sentimental pieces of jewellery which were intrinsically linked to the close bond with her family. Mary donned the 18-carat gold 'Petite Letter Necklace' from Halberstadt with the initial 'F' of her husband King Frederik.

She also popped on the 'M' letter necklace from Dulong Fine Jewelry, the chic 'Glory Diamonds Tennis Bracelet' and 'Hook & Eye Pearl' earrings from the same brand. 

Queen Mary wearing a floral dress and boater hat© Getty
Queen Mary looked beautiful with a bouncy blowdry

For hair and makeup, the Queen rocked a chic blowdry to show off her layers, and her makeup look was classically elegant with a warm brown smokey eye and nude lip. 

The royal couple took up their summer residence at Gråsten Palace which is located in the Jutland region of southern Denmark.

The Danish royals in Greenland

Frederik and Mary wearing traditional outfits in Greenland© Instagram / Kongehuset
Frederik and Mary wearing traditional outfits in Greenland

The Danish royal couple were last seen earlier this month when they embarked upon a state visit to Greenland. The mother-of-four was seen dressing appropriately for the weather in a slew of combat trousers and anoraks.

Queen Mary of Denmark visits the new day institution Naasut © IDA MARIE ODGAARD
Queen Mary wore a classic workwear look

She wore a more typically royal daytime look when she visited the new day institution Naasut in Nuuk wearing a pair of high-waisted black trousers from Skall Studio and a cream blouse from Boss.

Her best summer pieces

Mary oozed royal elegance alongside her daughter © EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Queen Mary wore a linen suit

The royal pulled the best summer pieces from her wardrobe when she wore two stunning looks to celebrate her son Prince Christian's high school graduation. Mary posed alongside all four of her children in a Zimmermann printed A-line midi skirt with a crisp white shirt from Bagutta.

Crown Prince Christian, King Frederik X, Queen Mary, Princess Josephine, Prince Vincent and Princess Isabella meet the press© Getty
Queen Mary was a doting mum in florals

DISCOVER: Royals playing tennis: Princess Kate, Queen Mary and more acing their serve 

Four days later she celebrated her son once again in a blue and white linen pinstripe suit from Ralph Lauren with the statement blue Gucci 'GG1264S002' sunglasses.

