Princess Kate's 'revenge dress' worn after brief breakup with Prince William needs to be seen to be believed

The Princess of Wales' clubbing days may be long behind her, but once upon a time, the royal was no stranger to London's most exclusive nightclubs.
From flitting between Mahiki in the city's ritzy Mayfair to bundling into cabs after hitting the dancefloor at Boujis, Prince William's bride-to-be Kate Middleton was quite the partier before she officially joined the British royal family.
And with the Princess' nightclub era came her party girl wardrobe, a far cry from her now pristine and polished appearance and impeccable dress sense.
The Princess of Wales' long forgotten-about mini skirts, glitzy bodysuits and thigh-split dresses are now a relic of her former lifestyle, but a telling insight into her playful side that won Prince William's heart.
In 2007, however, Prince William famously ended things with his university sweetheart - and Kate officially entered her single girl era.
In the month following their "emotionally charged 30-minute conversation" ending their relationship in April, the Princess of Wales was photographed at least ten times leaving nightclubs, arriving at Chelsea house parties and getting into cabs in the early hours of the morning.
In one unearthed photograph taken as Kate left Boujis nightclub, the then 25-year-old rocked an electric blue mini dress paired with knee-high suede boots.
Kate was the epitome of It-girl as she rocked her fitted blue dress, which featured a contrast satin panel and a sleeveless design.
Keeping it simple, postgraduate Kate wore her brunette hair in glossy waves, adding her signature heavy eyeliner look and golden bronzer to accentuate her natural features.
It wasn't just Kate who healed her broken heart with dance floor antics.
According to Robert Jobson's book, Catherine, The Princess of Wales, the journalist writes: "[William] celebrated their break-up with an alcohol-fuelled night at the Mahiki nightclub in Mayfair with his close pals. 'I'm free!' he shouted as he slipped into a drunken version of the robot dance.
"He then told his friends that they should all 'drink the menu', which they more or less ended up doing."