Princess Kate's 'revenge dress' worn after brief breakup with Prince William needs to be seen to be believed

The Princess of Wales' clubbing days may be long behind her, but once upon a time, the royal was no stranger to London's most exclusive nightclubs.

From flitting between Mahiki in the city's ritzy Mayfair to bundling into cabs after hitting the dancefloor at Boujis, Prince William's bride-to-be Kate Middleton was quite the partier before she officially joined the British royal family.

Princess of Wales' most memorable fashion moments

And with the Princess' nightclub era came her party girl wardrobe, a far cry from her now pristine and polished appearance and impeccable dress sense.

The Princess of Wales' long forgotten-about mini skirts, glitzy bodysuits and thigh-split dresses are now a relic of her former lifestyle, but a telling insight into her playful side that won Prince William's heart.

In one unearthed photograph taken as Kate left Boujis nightclub, the then 25-year-old rocked an electric blue mini dress paired with knee-high suede boots. © Shutterstock Kate was pictured leaving Boujis nightclub wearing a blue mini dress and suede boots

Kate was the epitome of It-girl as she rocked her fitted blue dress, which featured a contrast satin panel and a sleeveless design. Keeping it simple, postgraduate Kate wore her brunette hair in glossy waves, adding her signature heavy eyeliner look and golden bronzer to accentuate her natural features. © Shutterstock Kate was seen getting into a taxi with a friend

It wasn't just Kate who healed her broken heart with dance floor antics. The royal was spotted on another night out with her sister Pippa Middleton in 2007