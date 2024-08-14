Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's single girl revenge dress worn after breaking up with Prince William
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
The Princess of Wales in a purple dress at Wimbledon© Javier Garcia/Shutterstock

Princess Kate's 'revenge dress' worn after brief breakup with Prince William needs to be seen to be believed

A heartbroken Princess of Wales entered her party girl era in 2007

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales' clubbing days may be long behind her, but once upon a time, the royal was no stranger to London's most exclusive nightclubs.

From flitting between Mahiki in the city's ritzy Mayfair to bundling into cabs after hitting the dancefloor at Boujis, Prince William's bride-to-be Kate Middleton was quite the partier before she officially joined the British royal family. 

Princess of Wales' most memorable fashion moments

And with the Princess' nightclub era came her party girl wardrobe, a far cry from her now pristine and polished appearance and impeccable dress sense. 

The Princess of Wales' long forgotten-about mini skirts, glitzy bodysuits and thigh-split dresses are now a relic of her former lifestyle, but a telling insight into her playful side that won Prince William's heart. 

In 2007, however, Prince William famously ended things with his university sweetheart - and Kate officially entered her single girl era. 

The Princess entered her party girl era after her brief split with Prince William© Shutterstock
The Princess entered her party girl era after her brief split with Prince William

 In the month following their "emotionally charged 30-minute conversation" ending their relationship in April, the Princess of Wales was photographed at least ten times leaving nightclubs, arriving at Chelsea house parties and getting into cabs in the early hours of the morning. 

In one unearthed photograph taken as Kate left Boujis nightclub, the then 25-year-old rocked an electric blue mini dress paired with knee-high suede boots. 

Kate was pictured leaving Boujis nightclub wearing a blue mini dress and suede boots© Shutterstock
Kate was pictured leaving Boujis nightclub wearing a blue mini dress and suede boots

Kate was the epitome of It-girl as she rocked her fitted blue dress, which featured a contrast satin panel and a sleeveless design.

Keeping it simple, postgraduate Kate wore her brunette hair in glossy waves, adding her signature heavy eyeliner look and golden bronzer to accentuate her natural features. 

Kate was seen getting into a taxi with a friend© Shutterstock
Kate was seen getting into a taxi with a friend

It wasn't just Kate who healed her broken heart with dance floor antics. 

kate middleton clubbing pippa
The royal was spotted on another night out with her sister Pippa Middleton in 2007

According to Robert Jobson's book, Catherine, The Princess of Wales, the journalist writes: "[William] celebrated their break-up with an alcohol-fuelled night at the Mahiki nightclub in Mayfair with his close pals. 'I'm free!' he shouted as he slipped into a drunken version of the robot dance. 

kate and william clubbing
The Prince and Princess of Wales rekindled their romance just two months later

"He then told his friends that they should all 'drink the menu', which they more or less ended up doing."

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More