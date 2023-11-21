Princess Kate is every inch a future queen in spectacular scarlet outfit and ruby heels

The Prince and Princess of Wales put on a united front to greet President Yoon Suk Yeol and the First Lady at their hotel in London as the South Korea state visit gets underway.

Looking every inch a future Queen, Princess Kate, 41, reigned supreme in monochromatic red. The royal's cherry ensemble consisted of a billowing cape dress designed by Catherine Walker, characterised by an oversized bow adorned across the neckline.

The mother-of-three teamed her festive get-up with ruby red heels and a magnificent hat perched effortlessly on her neat, balletic chignon.

© Chris Jackson The Princess stood out in scarlet at Horse Guards Parade

Prince William matched his wife's regal aesthetic in a suave navy suit, complementing the romantic red tones in her outfit by adding a simple silk tie in the same hue.

Princess Kate and Prince William's coordinated dressing

Fans have been quick to notice the royal power couple coordinating their outfits on a number of occasions, from their iconic festive red moment at the Princess of Wales' Together at Christmas concerts, to Prince William subtly matching his ties to Princess Kate's dresses.

© Getty Images Prince William and Princess Kate posed for a photograph with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee

HELLO! previously spoke to elationship consultant Mairead Molloy for her expert intel on the Prince and Princess of Wales' calculated colour coordination.

© James Whatling Princess Kate looked radiant in red

"Mirroring your partner's fashion choices is related to having a keen sense of empathy, and signifies a high level of happiness and content within a relationship," says Mairead. "It can also be a signifier of a special bond between a couple."

"Harmonious dressing can be a subconscious occurrence that typically happens about six months into a relationship," explained Mariead, who credited a desire to be "closer to our partner" as a reason behind the sartorial switch.

© Getty William and Kate often colour co-ordinate their outfits

The sartorial synergy between the royals could also signify their unity as senior royals, putting in the foundations for their future roles as King and Queen.

© Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales twinning in waterproof coats

The Prince and Princess of Wales' appearance in Westminster this morning comes before a glittering reception due to be held at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening.

With a white tie dress code, royal watchers can expect the likes of Princess Kate and Queen Camilla to embrace regality in glittering gowns and tiaras from the royal collection.