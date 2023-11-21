Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton is every inch a future Queen in spectacular scarlet outfit and ruby heels

Princess Kate is every inch a future queen in spectacular scarlet outfit and ruby heels

The Princess of Wales looked sublime to greet the President and First Lady of South Korea in London

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a ceremonial welcome for The President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade on November 21, 2023 in London, England. King Charles is hosting Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee on a state visit from November 21-23. It is the second incoming state visit hosted by the King during his reign. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Georgia Brown
Georgia BrownLifestyle Writer
The Prince and Princess of Wales put on a united front to greet President Yoon Suk Yeol and the First Lady at their hotel in London as the South Korea state visit gets underway. 

Looking every inch a future Queen, Princess Kate, 41, reigned supreme in monochromatic red. The royal's cherry ensemble consisted of a billowing cape dress designed by Catherine Walker, characterised by an oversized bow adorned across the neckline. 

The mother-of-three teamed her festive get-up with ruby red heels and a magnificent hat perched effortlessly on her neat, balletic chignon. 

Princess of Wales wearing red hat and red cape© Chris Jackson
The Princess stood out in scarlet at Horse Guards Parade

Prince William matched his wife's regal aesthetic in a suave navy suit, complementing the romantic red tones in her outfit by adding a simple silk tie in the same hue. 

Princess Kate and Prince William's coordinated dressing

Fans have been quick to notice the royal power couple coordinating their outfits on a number of occasions, from their iconic festive red moment at the Princess of Wales' Together at Christmas concerts, to Prince William subtly matching his ties to Princess Kate's dresses.

four people in hotel posing for photo © Getty Images
Prince William and Princess Kate posed for a photograph with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee

HELLO! previously spoke to elationship consultant Mairead Molloy for her expert intel on the Prince and Princess of Wales' calculated colour coordination. 

Princess Kate and william smiling on podium© James Whatling
Princess Kate looked radiant in red

"Mirroring your partner's fashion choices is related to having a keen sense of empathy, and signifies a high level of happiness and content within a relationship," says Mairead. "It can also be a signifier of a special bond between a couple."

"Harmonious dressing can be a subconscious occurrence that typically happens about six months into a relationship," explained Mariead, who credited a desire to be "closer to our partner" as a reason behind the sartorial switch. 

William and Kate at Commonwealth Day 2022 service© Getty
William and Kate often colour co-ordinate their outfits

The sartorial synergy between the royals could also signify their unity as senior royals, putting in the foundations for their future roles as King and Queen. 

William and Kate in Anglesey, Wales© Getty
The Prince and Princess of Wales twinning in waterproof coats

The Prince and Princess of Wales' appearance in Westminster this morning comes before a glittering reception due to be held at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening. 

With a white tie dress code, royal watchers can expect the likes of Princess Kate and Queen Camilla to embrace regality in glittering gowns and tiaras from the royal collection.

