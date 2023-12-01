Crown Princess Victoria wows in slinky feathered gown for glitzy evening with Princess Kate

The Crown Princess of Sweden looked so stunning when she stepped out last night for an evening in London. Victoria, 46, was seen arriving at the Royal Albert Hall after she and her husband, Prince Daniel, were invited to the Royal Variety Performance by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The heir to the Swedish throne picked a brand for the evening and pretty much stuck to it. Victoria wore an off-the-shoulder black floor-length gown in a material that looked like soft feathers by Toteme. The dress featured a thigh-split and what looked like a built-in shawl.

WATCH: Prince William and Princess Kate meet performers ahead of Royal Variety Performance

© Getty The royal looked so elegant

She also wore jewellery from Toteme. The royal opted for layered gold chain necklaces, an exceedingly contemporary style for a royal, and a pair of statement chain drop earrings. She also wore a stacked gold and black enamel bangle.

Keeping the accessories understated was clearly important for the Crown Princess. Victoria carried a modest black leather clutch by, you guessed it, Toteme, and a pair of black patent stilettos.

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Crown Prince Daniel arrive at the Royal Variety Performance

The royal's hair and makeup were equally sophisticated. She tied her shiny brunette locks up into a sleek low bun and opted for a red-toned brown smokey eye.

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria wore her hair in a chic updo

Her husband Prince Daniel, 50, looked so dapper. He opted for a double-breasted navy suit with black lapels and a smart black bow tie. His shiny formal shoes were an apt finishing touch.

© Getty The royal couples in the royal box

Performing at last night's event were music legend Cher, pianist Lang Lang, Swedish popstar Zara Larsson, and the National Youth Choir as well as a Disney 100th anniversary performance with tunes from The Lion King, Aladdin, Hercules, Frozen, and Beauty and the Beast. McFly and Paloma Faith also featured in the line-up.

The show will be broadcast on ITV on Sunday 17 December.

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria was presented with flowers

The Swedish royals were invited to the occasion by the Prince and Princess of Wales as part of their three-day-long visit to the UK. Princess Kate matched Victoria's glamorous energy. She was seen holding her husband's hand in a teal floor-length gown by Safiyaa which had a bejewelled neckline and dramatic split sleeves that came down from boxy shoulder pads.

© Getty William and Kate enjoyed a glamorous date night

Accompanying Kate's teal gown were a pair of Gianvito Rossi suede heels in the same hue, the Jenny Packham 'Casa' clutch in silver, and an understated pair of J.Crew crystal and pearl earrings.

© Shutterstock Kate and William met the Swedish royals at Windsor Castle

William and Kate met with Victoria and Daniel earlier in the day at Windsor Castle. Kate wore a similar hue as the one worn in the evening but in an A-line midi dress and Victoria opted for a pair of trousers, a tie-neck blouse, and a classic tweed jacket in red, white, and black by Alice + Olivia.

© Getty The Crown Princess pulled a perfect pint

On the first day of the trip, which has seen the heirs to the respective thrones building their bond, the Crown Princess visited the Three Blackbirds pub in Newmarket where she was seen pulling a pretty fantastic pint.

The Swedish royals also took a trip to a STANTA training camp in Norfolk, where Swedish military personnel are delivering training to Ukrainian soldiers as part of Operation Interflex. The Crown Princess went for an apt country chic look wearing a waxed khaki jacket with a corduroy collar and chic neck scarf in silk.