Princess Kate highlights bronzed legs in mini skirt and knee-high boots in unearthed photo

All eyes have been on the Princess of Wales' style ever since she emerged in the royal spotlight as Prince William's love interest in the early 2000s.

Kate, who was once a twenty-something student rocking fun and flirty outfits, flitting between London nights out in glitzy mini dresses and sequin-adorned bodysuits, soon became royalty's best-dressed woman. Out with the old, clubbing outfits and flared jeans and in with the new era of Kate Middleton.

The royal, who tied the knot with the Prince of Wales in 2011, swapped out her ab-baring crop tops and low-slung skirts for smart tailored suits, glamorous pleated dresses and silhouette-skimming gowns that have now become synonymous with her unmistakable elegance.

Princess of Wales' best fashion moments

The third-year university student, who was just 22 at the time, showed off her bronzed legs in a pair of knee-high leather boots. Kate paired her mini skirt with a light and breezy pinstripe shirt, posing with a trench coat slung over her shoulder. © Stephen Lock/Shutterstock The beaming Princess rocked a tweed mini skirt and knee-high boots

The Princess' country chic aesthetic was in aid of a game fair at Blenheim Palace, where she was seen manning a clothing stall for 'Really Wild' clothing with a friend. © Shutterstock The Princess of Wales was seen wearing a 'Wild Thing' t-shirt

It was also where the royal was seen wearing one of her most memorable Y2K style moments to date, showing off her wild side in a baby tee emblazoned with the words 'Wild Thing'. The royal-to-be finished off her look with a pair of tinted, rimless sunglasses and several boho bangles, letting her bouncy brunette locks fall to her shoulders in natural curls. © Shutterstock The Princess showed off her 'wild side' rocking a low slung mini skirt and baby tee