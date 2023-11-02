Princess Kate frolics in flares as she flaunts fabulous curls in Scotland

The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out in Scotland on Thursday, returning to the country they started their enduring love story as teenagers.

Princess Kate, 41, joined her husband to meet with organisations supporting rural communities in Moray and Inverness. The royals started their day with a visit to Outfit Moray; an award-winning charity delivering life-changing outdoor learning and adventure activity programmes for young people in the area.

The sporty Princess wasted no time in showing off her athletic prowess, donning a helmet and mounting a bicycle to take on an assault course of ramps and hoops.

Looking fun and fabulous in a Check Diamond Quilted Coat from Burberry, the mother-of-three slipped into fitted flared jeans and a navy roll-neck jumper, donning her heavy-duty Reiss boots for a serious dose of practicality.

The royal's cascading brunette curls were coiled to perfection, while her new curtain bangs framed her delicate features.

It was undoubtedly a great hair day for the Princess of Wales, who's glossy 70s-inspired blowdry was no match for the brisk Scottish winds and an afternoon of exercise.

While the royal's Rapunzel-like hair has long been a topic of debate amongst royal beauty fans, Kim Kardashian's hair stylist Chris Appleton told HELLO! he's "certain" that the Princess' hair is all her own.

"She's got great hair, she always has done. I can tell by the ends of her hair that they're not extensions. They have a softness to them and they're split in places. I think her new curtain bangs and addition of layers has made the back look longer, that's all," he said.

Following an afternoon of frolicing and fitness, Princess Kate and Prince William's next engagement will see them visit family-run Brodieshill Farm.

The couple are set to meet members of the Lower Speyside Young Farmers, as well as representatives from Farmstrong Scotland, which are both working to promote positive mental wellbeing in rural communities across Scotland and support local farmers.