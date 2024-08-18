Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle's style is a spectacle in colorful sequins on final day in Colombia
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at San Basilio de Palenque during The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Colombia Visit on August 17, 2024 in Cartagena, Colombia.© Eric Charbonneau

The Duchess of Sussex's tour wardrobe has been the talk of the town

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
10 minutes ago
The Duchess of Sussex's unrivalled elegance has reigned supreme throughout her four-day tour of Colombia with Prince Harry

From silhouette-enhancing separates to tailored workwear and a breathtaking revival of the late Princess Diana's precious jewels, Meghan has proven her penchant for effortless style as she and her husband work through a packed agenda.

As the couple kick-started their final day in South America, Meghan's exquisite fashion sense stood out amongst the crowd as she sported a poised and elegant look, wearing a white button down vest with a floral midi skirt

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen at the Afro Women and Power Forum at the Municipal Theater of Cali during a visit around Colombia on August 18, 2024 in Cali, Colombia© Getty Images
Meghan wore a white buttoned vest with a gorgeous sequinned midi skirt

While the vest added a touch of sophistication when she joined a panel of dignitaries for the "Afro Woman and Power" Forum, it was her skirt that truly provided some additional bling. She wore a Silvia Tcherassi Blair sequinned midi skirt, covered in beautifully ornate and colorful floral print atop a beige fabric.

The mother-of-two, who shares Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, with Prince Harry, paired her stunning look with gold jewelry accents, including a few bracelets and matching earrings, plus a pair of magenta stilettos. 

The former actress swept her raven hair into a chignon with some tresses flowing down to frame her face, highlighting her natural beauty with her go-to beauty combo of a dewy base, golden bronzer and smudged eyeliner look. 

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen at the Afro Women and Power Forum at the Municipal Theater of Cali during a visit around Colombia on August 18, 2024 in Cali, Colombia.© Getty Images
She and Harry greeted attendees at the Forum at the Municipal Theater in Cali

Meghan and Harry, who were invited to Colombia by personal invitation of vice president Francia Marquez after she was moved by their Netflix documentary, have been embracing the country's culture across their four-day stopover. 

They were also invited to draw a focus on their personal priorities, such as the impact of the digital world on young people, celebrating the military community and female empowerment.

meghan markle prince harry clapping© Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex's style has reigned supreme during the trip

While their work has been at the heart of their visit, Meghan's perfectly curated tour-drobe has been the talk of the town amongst royal fans.

On Saturday, the former Suits star wore a vibrant blue dress from Oscar de la Renta, with a crew neck and was sleeveless for a chic look.

Harry and Meghan arrive at school in Colombia© Eric Charbonneau
Meghan looked amazing in a halter neck two-piece on her first day in Colombia

She paired the dress with heels from Aquazzura, a beloved brand of the Duchess', and a necklace by Logan Howell.

On Friday she visited Colegio La Giralda, a school in Santa Fe, where she looked polished in a Loro Piana linen blazer in a camel hue paired with cigarette pants and a tailored white shirt.

