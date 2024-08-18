Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Colombia: Duke and Duchess of Sussex to end tour with day four — live updates

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially set to close out their four-day tour of Colombia, which began on Thursday, August 15 and will conclude on August 18.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been able to experience much of the cultural delights of the South American nation, interacting with the citizens, visiting schools and festivals, learning new skills, and promoting the work of their Archewell Foundation.

To recap, for their third day, they headed to the northern city of Cartagena and visited the Escuela Taller Tambores de Cabildo de la Boquilla, a local drum school.

Prince Harry and Meghan receive warm welcome on day one of Colombia trip

For their second engagement of the day, Harry and Meghan visited San Basilio de Palenque located in the Municipality of Mahates, Bolivar, where they explored the local street market and were treated to performances from musicians.

Check out some of the highlights from their trip so far in Colombia and follow along for updates from their fourth and final day…

1/ 4 © Getty Day One The Sussexes kicked off day one of their tour with Vice President Francia Márquez and her partner, Rafael Yerney Pinillo, being treated to a warm welcome and an elaborate and colorful performance by several local artists.

2/ 4 © Getty Day Two On day two, the couple met with the nation's Invictus Games team, and were a part of several sporting displays with them. They also visited more local schools to continue with the work of the Archewell Foundation

3/ 4 Day Three The third day proved to be an eventful one for Harry and Meghan, who learned to play drums at a local drum school