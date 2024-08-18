Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Colombia: Duke and Duchess of Sussex to end tour with day four — live updates
meghan markle and prince harry playing drums in colombia© Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Colombia: Duke and Duchess of Sussex to end tour with day four — live updates

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be wrapping up their four-day tour of the South American nation

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
12 minutes ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially set to close out their four-day tour of Colombia, which began on Thursday, August 15 and will conclude on August 18.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been able to experience much of the cultural delights of the South American nation, interacting with the citizens, visiting schools and festivals, learning new skills, and promoting the work of their Archewell Foundation.

To recap, for their third day, they headed to the northern city of Cartagena and visited the Escuela Taller Tambores de Cabildo de la Boquilla, a local drum school.

Prince Harry and Meghan receive warm welcome on day one of Colombia trip

For their second engagement of the day, Harry and Meghan visited San Basilio de Palenque located in the Municipality of Mahates, Bolivar, where they explored the local street market and were treated to performances from musicians.

Check out some of the highlights from their trip so far in Colombia and follow along for updates from their fourth and final day…

1/4

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smiling during Colombia visit © Getty

Day One

The Sussexes kicked off day one of their tour with Vice President Francia Márquez and her partner, Rafael Yerney Pinillo, being treated to a warm welcome and an elaborate and colorful performance by several local artists.

2/4

Prince Harry with invictus basketball team© Getty

Day Two

On day two, the couple met with the nation's Invictus Games team, and were a part of several sporting displays with them. They also visited more local schools to continue with the work of the Archewell Foundation

3/4

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle playing drums

Day Three

The third day proved to be an eventful one for Harry and Meghan, who learned to play drums at a local drum school

4/4

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Colombia© Getty

Day Four — what's to come

For the fourth and final day of their tour, the Duke and Duchess are expected to spend time in the city of Cali and are said to be part of meetings to highlight and uplift Afro-Colombian women and "young people from the Pacific region"

