Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Colombia: Duke and Duchess of Sussex to end tour with day four — live updates

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially set to close out their four-day tour of Colombia, which began on Thursday, August 15 and will conclude on August 18.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been able to experience much of the cultural delights of the South American nation, interacting with the citizens, visiting schools and festivals, learning new skills, and promoting the work of their Archewell Foundation.
To recap, for their third day, they headed to the northern city of Cartagena and visited the Escuela Taller Tambores de Cabildo de la Boquilla, a local drum school.
For their second engagement of the day, Harry and Meghan visited San Basilio de Palenque located in the Municipality of Mahates, Bolivar, where they explored the local street market and were treated to performances from musicians.
Check out some of the highlights from their trip so far in Colombia and follow along for updates from their fourth and final day…