Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Colombia: Sussexes to make trip close to Meghan's heart

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on the third day of their royal tour of Colombia, where they are expected to visit another school and a village that has an African connection.

For their third day, Harry and Meghan will leave the country's capital of Bogota to head to the northern city of Cartagena. Details of their itineraries at both locations haven't been revealed, but the school the pair will visit aims to preserve cultural traditions through music.

Meanwhile, their village visit focuses on uplifting different communities. The trip will likely touch the heart of Meghan who recently discovered her own Nigerian heritage, prompting a trip to the African nation earlier in the year.

The Duke and Duchess have been in Colombia since Thursday. On their first day, the couple met with government representatives, including Vice President Francia Márquez and her partner, Rafael Yerney Pinillo.

The day also featured a visit to a school where they heard from students about the impact of social media on their lives, and a visit to a cultural centre, where Harry showed off some of his dad dancing.

The second day also featured a visit to a school, where Meghan spoke about her son, Prince Archie, with some of the students. The day concluded with a luncheon and a visit to the Colombian Invictus Games team.

