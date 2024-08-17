Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Colombia: Sussexes to make trip close to Meghan's heart - live updates
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walking through a school with children© Eric Charbonneau

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Colombia: Sussexes to make trip close to Meghan's heart

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been touring the South American nation

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on the third day of their royal tour of Colombia, where they are expected to visit another school and a village that has an African connection.

For their third day, Harry and Meghan will leave the country's capital of Bogota to head to the northern city of Cartagena. Details of their itineraries at both locations haven't been revealed, but the school the pair will visit aims to preserve cultural traditions through music.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive warm welcome at start of Colombian tour

Meanwhile, their village visit focuses on uplifting different communities. The trip will likely touch the heart of Meghan who recently discovered her own Nigerian heritage, prompting a trip to the African nation earlier in the year.

The Duke and Duchess have been in Colombia since Thursday. On their first day, the couple met with government representatives, including Vice President Francia Márquez and her partner, Rafael Yerney Pinillo.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with Colombia Vice President Francia MÃ¡rquez and Yerney Pinillo © Eric Charbonneau
Harry and Meghan arrived on Thursday

The day also featured a visit to a school where they heard from students about the impact of social media on their lives, and a visit to a cultural centre, where Harry showed off some of his dad dancing.

The second day also featured a visit to a school, where Meghan spoke about her son, Prince Archie, with some of the students. The day concluded with a luncheon and a visit to the Colombian Invictus Games team.

Prince Harry with invictus basketball team© Getty
The second day saw the royals with the Invictus Games team

Check out some of the highlights of the days below…

1/4

Meghan markle in garden with children© Mario Castillo/GTRES/Shutterstock

School days

Harry and Meghan visited a local school on Friday where they interacted with students and helped in the planting of trees.

2/4

Prince HMeghan, harry and francia Marquez talking sitting© Getty

Invictus

The royals had been invited by the country's vice-president. Their visit saw the Duke and Duchess visit Colombia's Invictus Games team, who made their debut in the competition last year.

3/4

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smiling during Colombia visit © Getty

A visit to the arts centre featured some dad dancing and some spectacular views!

4/4

Meghan Markle holding a football with a group of schoolchildren

School time

The royals have visited several schools and Meghan has spoken fondly about the students that the pair have met.

