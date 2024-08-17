Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle's huge $1200 vintage ring is a sight to behold
Prince Harry and Meghan are seen at Centro Nacional de las Artes Delia Zapata© Getty

Meghan Markle models $1200 vintage ring - and it is breathtaking

The Duchess of Sussex dazzled with gold jewels in Bogota  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Meghan Markle was glowing as she stepped out on Thursday on day one of her Colombia tour with Prince Harry. 

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, visited the Delia Zapata Art Center in Bogota where not only did she wear a fabulous outfit, but a stunning and unusual piece of jewellery. 

Meghan markle smiling and clapping with harry© Getty
Spot Meghan's beaded vintage ring

For the first time, Meghan wore the vintage 'High Tea Yellow Gold Coral Bead Flower Ring' which retails for $1,250 and is made from 14-carat yellow gold. 

coral bead flower ring© Vintage Magnality
Meghan's ring is a vintage number

To accompany her unexpected statement ring, the mother of two also donned the 'Love Yellow Gold Bracelet', 'Juste Un Clou Necklace in Yellow Gold with Diamonds' and 'Gold Tank Française Watch' from Cartier which are collectively worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Prince Harry and Meghan are seen at Centro Nacional de las Artes Delia Zapata© Getty
Meghan wore a dress by a Colombian designer

To accompany the Duchess' pricey jewellery display, she wore the new 'Navajo Weaver Metallic Tweed Maxi Dress in Burgundy' from Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz.

The midi dress featured a corset-style cut-out bodice with a thigh-split and was styled with Jimmy Choo 'Etana 50' mules.

Meghan's taste in jewellery

Meghan wears brown shirt and silk trousers© Getty
Meghan wore stunning jewels

While in Colombia, Meghan has opted to wear only the finest jewellery. Later that same day the former Suits actress spoke at the Responsible Digital Future forum wearing a pair of 'Muse Citrine and Diamond Drop Earrings' from Birks which retail for $2,530, as well as 'Juste Un Clou Necklace in Yellow Gold with Diamonds' which would set the buyer back $15,200.

Harry and Meghan spoke at 'Responsible Digital Future' forum © Getty
Harry and Meghan spoke at 'Responsible Digital Future' forum

To accompany her loud luxury jewellery, Meghan wore a quiet luxury outfit. Prince Harry's wife kept it simple with a monochrome ensemble comprised of a brown satin shirt from Victoria Beckham, satin wide-leg pants from La Ligne, and tan heels from Aquazurra.

The King's daughter-in-law has also not been afraid of adding pops of colour to her outfits so far on the Colombia tour. 

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with Colombia Vice President Francia MÃ¡rquez and Yerney Pinillo © Eric Charbonneau
Meghan wore a blue Veronica Beard set

Her first look was a navy collared Veronica Beard set which was accessorised with blue 'Kyanite Stud Earrings' from Pippa Small and an unexpected 'Against Evil Eye Five Eye Diamond Pave Bracelet' from Lorraine Schwartz worth over $15,000.

Meghan's engagement ring

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 13: Meghan Markle, rings detail, visits Edinburgh Castle on February 13, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)© Chris Jackson
A close-up of the Duchess' ring in 2018

Meghan's most sentimental piece of jewellery is her beautiful engagement ring. The piece was designed by Prince Harry using two diamonds from the late Princess Diana's collection. The centre diamond is from Botswana where the couple spent a special trip prior to going public with their relationship. 

The Duchess of Sussex's engagement ring, wedding ring and eternity ring© Getty
The Duchess of Sussex's engagement ring got a glow up

DISCOVER: Where to buy a vintage engagement ring: From antique jewellery to art deco rings

The original version of the ring featured a gold band made by the late Queen's jeweller, Cleave and Company, however following the birth of their son Prince Archie in 2019 Meghan's ring was modified so the diamonds are set on a thin micro-pavé band.

