11 midi dresses you'll want to wear this spring

Spring is on its way, and while admittedly I wear midi dresses all year round, I can never resist updating my collection at this time of year with the new pieces dropping online (and selling those dresses that have stayed firmly at the back of my wardrobe).

The new season calls for lighter, brighter colours, breezy fabrics and fun prints. From my high street go-to & Other Stories to celebrity-favourite Reformation, I've found all of the best options to wear with boots now and sandals or trainers when the weather finally warms up. Expect black, white, pink, green, and floral printed options, as well as long sleeve and satin styles.

The best spring midi dresses at a glance The black midi dress: Nobody's Child Colorado Midi Dress, £65 / $110 The white midi dress: Meshki Halter Neck Midi Dress, £65 / $75 The pink midi dress: Reiss Erica Tie Neck Midi Dress, £248 / $400 The floral midi dress: Rixo Bloom Shirt Midi Dress, £265 / $360 The long sleeve midi dress: M&S Round Neck Midi Tea Dress, £39.50 / $69.99 The satin midi dress: Zara Satin Midi Slip Dress, £35.99 / $49.90

Royals and celebrities wearing midi dresses

Princess Kate wore Rixo's pink Izzy midi dress with Castañer wedges

It's arguably a wardrobe staple, but you'll see some royals wearing midi dresses more than others, and none more so than the Princess of Wales. She's synonymous with a printed midi, pictured here in Rixo's Izzy Dress. The 42-year-old royal looked effortlessly elegant, wearing the look with fresh-faced makeup and a pair of Castaner wedge espadrilles. Kate also likes to pair a floral midi dress with her Superga Cotu classic trainers.

Jennifer Lopez wore Reformation's Tagliatelle midi dress in Paris

Jennifer Lopez is another celeb who loves a midi, and was spotted wearing Reformation's Tagliatelle dress on her honeymoon in Paris. The Hollywood star looked beautiful in the breezy floral linen dress, which she styled with heeled sandals and oversized sunnies.

© Neil Mockford Victoria Beckham wears a silk white midi dress from her own label

You can't go wrong with a white midi dress in the spring/summer season, as proven by Victoria Beckham. Featuring subtle stripes in a floaty cut, I love how she's styled it with colour pop shoes.

How I chose the best midi dresses