11 midi dresses you'll want to wear this spring

Spring is on its way, and while admittedly I wear midi dresses all year round, I can never resist updating my collection at this time of year with the new pieces dropping online (and selling those dresses that have stayed firmly at the back of my wardrobe).
The new season calls for lighter, brighter colours, breezy fabrics and fun prints. From my high street go-to & Other Stories to celebrity-favourite Reformation, I've found all of the best options to wear with boots now and sandals or trainers when the weather finally warms up. Expect black, white, pink, green, and floral printed options, as well as long sleeve and satin styles.
The best spring midi dresses at a glance
The black midi dress: Nobody's Child Colorado Midi Dress, £65 / $110
The white midi dress: Meshki Halter Neck Midi Dress, £65 / $75
The pink midi dress: Reiss Erica Tie Neck Midi Dress, £248 / $400
The long sleeve midi dress: M&S Round Neck Midi Tea Dress, £39.50 / $69.99
The satin midi dress: Zara Satin Midi Slip Dress, £35.99 / $49.90
Royals and celebrities wearing midi dresses
It's arguably a wardrobe staple, but you'll see some royals wearing midi dresses more than others, and none more so than the Princess of Wales. She's synonymous with a printed midi, pictured here in Rixo's Izzy Dress. The 42-year-old royal looked effortlessly elegant, wearing the look with fresh-faced makeup and a pair of Castaner wedge espadrilles. Kate also likes to pair a floral midi dress with her Superga Cotu classic trainers.
Jennifer Lopez is another celeb who loves a midi, and was spotted wearing Reformation's Tagliatelle dress on her honeymoon in Paris. The Hollywood star looked beautiful in the breezy floral linen dress, which she styled with heeled sandals and oversized sunnies.
You can't go wrong with a white midi dress in the spring/summer season, as proven by Victoria Beckham. Featuring subtle stripes in a floaty cut, I love how she's styled it with colour pop shoes.
How I chose the best midi dresses
New-in: Your wardrobe deserves a new season refresh, so everything in this edit is from the just-dropped spring collections.
Style: Spring is synonymous with floral prints so I've made sure to include the prettiest ones available to shop. For colours, I've mostly gone for neutrals, pastels and brighter hues.
Cut: In the warmer weather most of us tend to lean towards floatier, breezy cuts and dresses with shorter sleeves or spaghetti straps, so I've considered this while curating my edit.
Fabrics: Our wool-blend midi dresses are now firmly in our winter wardrobes, making way for more lightweight fabrics like linen and pure cotton.
New Look Red Patterned Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
New Look Midi Dress
Sizes available: UK 6-22
Colours available: Red
Shipping: £2.99 for Standard Delivery or free on orders over £50
Returns: £1.99 within 28 days
Looking to brighten up your wardrobe? This very affordable red midi dress comes in a bold abstract print with flattering long sleeves and an A-line skirt. It's perfect for styling with a pair of sleek white trainers.
& Other Stories Tank Top Midi Dress
& Other Stories Midi Dress
Sizes available: EUR 32-44
Colours available: Cream
Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £80
Returns: Free within 30 days
This new-in piece from & Other Stories is athlesiure style in a dress and I'm obsessed. Made from a comfy stretchy cotton jersey fabric, the tank top midi features a sleeveless round-cut neckline and a gathered skirt, finished with two concealed side pockets.
Rixo Bloom Shirt Dress
Rixo Midi Dress
Sizes available: UK 6-26
Colours available: Ditsy print
Shipping: £5 Standard Delivery
Returns: Free within 14 days
Royal-approved Rixo has dropped the daytime midi dress of my dreams in the form of this shirt style piece in a floral print - a signature style of the British brand. I love it dressed down with a pair of trainers and gold accessories.
Reformation Monette Linen Dress
Reformation Midi Dress
Sizes available: UK 4-16
Colours available: Red, Blue Floral, White
Shipping: £6 Standard Delivery or free over £100
Returns: £6 within 30 days
Reformation does amazing occasionwear and this new season style is versatile enough to wear everywhere from a wedding to a sunny brunch. Made from a lightweight and cooling linen fabric, it has a fitted at bodice, falling to a full skirt.
Shipping: £9.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £150
Returns: Free within 14 days
I love the backless cut of this halterneck midi dress from Meshki. Made from a soft knit, it's ideal for the transitioning seasons and would be beautiful for holiday evenings too.
Topshop Satin Slip Midi Dress
ASOS Midi Dress
Sizes available: UK 4-18
Colours available: White
Shipping: Free Standard Delivery
Returns: Free within 28 days
Topshop's ditsy floral print midi dress has gorgeous delicate lace panel detail. I'd wear it with strappy sandals or slides.
M&S Round Neck Midi Tea Dress
M&S Midi Dress
Sizes available: UK 6-24, Petite-Long
Colours available: White Polka Dot, Floral Print
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £60
Returns: Free within 35 days
Marks & Spencer has dropped the most figure-flattering midi dress and it's selling super fast. Adorned with polka dots, it features 3/4 length long-sleeves and a swishy skirt in a lightweight fabric.
Nobody's Child Colorado Midi Dress
Nobody's Child Midi Dress
Sizes available: UK 4-18
Colours available: Green
Shipping: £5 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £100
Returns: Free within 30 days
There's still a place for black dresses in the spring/summer season, and if you're looking for a versatile piece, you won't find one more coveted than this popular midi from Nobody's Child. Made from an organic cotton blend, it has a stylish square neckline and thick bra-friendly straps.
Reiss Erica Tie Neck Midi Dress
Reiss Midi Dress
Sizes available: UK 4-18
Colours available: Pink
Shipping: £5.95 Next Day Delivery
Returns: £1.95 within 28 days
From the soft pink hue to the figure-skimming cut and cool asymmetric hem, I really love this midi dress from Reiss. A favourite of both Princess Kate and Meghan Markle, their dresses always expertly mix style with comfort. This one could be worn with knee-high boots now and barely-there sandals in the summer.
River Island Ruched Midi Dress
River Island Midi Dress
Sizes available: UK 6-18
Colours available: Cream, Black, Khaki, Coral
Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £50
Returns: Free within 28 days
With its central ruched detail, River Island's split hem midi dress is so Jacquemus. The designer lookalike has a round neckline, sleeveless cut and subtle striped print.
Zara Satin Midi Slip Dress
Zara Midi Dress
Sizes available: XS-L
Colours available: Black
Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £50
Returns: £1.95 within 30 days
For a simple wear-everywhere slip dress, head to Zara. This satin number is so affordable and I'll be wearing it on repeat this spring/summer with everything from trainers and a lightweight knit to stilettos and a leather jacket.