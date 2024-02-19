Skip to main contentSkip to footer
11 midi dresses you'll want to wear this spring: From Zara to M&S & more
11 midi dresses you'll want to wear this spring

Looking for a stylish midi dress? Our favourites for the new season...

Midi dresses
Hollie Brotherton
Hollie Brotherton
Spring is on its way, and while admittedly I wear midi dresses all year round, I can never resist updating my collection at this time of year with the new pieces dropping online (and selling those dresses that have stayed firmly at the back of my wardrobe).

The new season calls for lighter, brighter colours, breezy fabrics and fun prints. From my high street go-to & Other Stories to celebrity-favourite Reformation, I've found all of the best options to wear with boots now and sandals or trainers when the weather finally warms up. Expect black, white, pink, green, and floral printed options, as well as long sleeve and satin styles. 

The best spring midi dresses at a glance

The black midi dress: Nobody's Child Colorado Midi Dress, £65 / $110

The white midi dress: Meshki Halter Neck Midi Dress, £65 / $75

The pink midi dress: Reiss Erica Tie Neck Midi Dress, £248 / $400

The floral midi dress: Rixo Bloom Shirt Midi Dress, £265 / $360

The long sleeve midi dress: M&S Round Neck Midi Tea Dress,  £39.50 / $69.99

The satin midi dress: Zara Satin Midi Slip Dress, £35.99 / $49.90

Royals and celebrities wearing midi dresses

Princess Kate wears Rixo's pink Izzy dress with Castañer wedges
Princess Kate wore Rixo's pink Izzy midi dress with Castañer wedges

It's arguably a wardrobe staple, but you'll see some royals wearing midi dresses more than others, and none more so than the Princess of Wales. She's synonymous with a printed midi, pictured here in Rixo's Izzy Dress. The 42-year-old royal looked effortlessly elegant, wearing the look with fresh-faced makeup and a pair of Castaner wedge espadrilles. Kate also likes to pair a floral midi dress with her Superga Cotu classic trainers.

Jennifer Lopez wears Reformation's Tagliatelle midi dress in paris
Jennifer Lopez wore Reformation's Tagliatelle midi dress in Paris

Jennifer Lopez is another celeb who loves a midi, and was spotted wearing Reformation's Tagliatelle dress on her honeymoon in Paris. The Hollywood star looked beautiful in the breezy floral linen dress, which she styled with heeled sandals and oversized sunnies.

Victoria Beckham wears a silk white midi dress from her own label© Neil Mockford
Victoria Beckham wears a silk white midi dress from her own label

You can't go wrong with a white midi dress in the spring/summer season, as proven by Victoria Beckham. Featuring subtle stripes in a floaty cut, I love how she's styled it with colour pop shoes.

How I chose the best midi dresses

  • New-in: Your wardrobe deserves a new season refresh, so everything in this edit is from the just-dropped spring collections.
  • Style: Spring is synonymous with floral prints so I've made sure to include the prettiest ones available to shop. For colours, I've mostly gone for neutrals, pastels and brighter hues.
  • Cut: In the warmer weather most of us tend to lean towards floatier, breezy cuts and dresses with shorter sleeves or spaghetti straps, so I've considered this while curating my edit.
  • Fabrics: Our wool-blend midi dresses are now firmly in our winter wardrobes, making way for more lightweight fabrics like linen and pure cotton.

  • New Look Red Patterned Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

    New Look red midi dress

    New Look Midi Dress

    Sizes available: UK 6-22

    Colours available: Red

    Shipping: £2.99 for Standard Delivery or free on orders over £50

    Returns: £1.99 within 28 days

    Looking to brighten up your wardrobe? This very affordable red midi dress comes in a bold abstract print with flattering long sleeves and an A-line skirt. It's perfect for styling with a pair of sleek white trainers.

  • & Other Stories Tank Top Midi Dress

    & Other Stories midi dress

    & Other Stories Midi Dress

    Sizes available: EUR 32-44

    Colours available: Cream

    Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £80

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    This new-in piece from & Other Stories is athlesiure style in a dress and I'm obsessed. Made from a comfy stretchy cotton jersey fabric, the tank top midi features a sleeveless round-cut neckline and a gathered skirt, finished with two concealed side pockets.

  • Rixo Bloom Shirt Dress

    Rixo midi dress

    Rixo Midi Dress

    Sizes available: UK 6-26

    Colours available: Ditsy print

    Shipping: £5 Standard Delivery

    Returns: Free within 14 days

    Royal-approved Rixo has dropped the daytime midi dress of my dreams in the form of this shirt style piece in a floral print - a signature style of the British brand. I love it dressed down with a pair of trainers and gold accessories. 

  • Reformation Monette Linen Dress

    Reformation midi dress

    Reformation Midi Dress

    Sizes available: UK 4-16

    Colours available: Red, Blue Floral, White

    Shipping: £6 Standard Delivery or free over £100

    Returns: £6 within 30 days

    Reformation does amazing occasionwear and this new season style is versatile enough to wear everywhere from a wedding to a sunny brunch. Made from a lightweight and cooling linen fabric, it has a fitted at bodice, falling to a full skirt.

  • Meshki Halter Neck Midi Dress

    Meshki midi dress

    Meshki Midi Dress

    Sizes available: XXS-3XL

    Colours available: White, Tan, Black, Apricot, Lemon

    Shipping: £9.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £150

    Returns: Free within 14 days

    I love the backless cut of this halterneck midi dress from Meshki. Made from a soft knit, it's ideal for the transitioning seasons and would be beautiful for holiday evenings too.

  • Topshop Satin Slip Midi Dress

    ASOS midi dress

    ASOS Midi Dress

    Sizes available: UK 4-18

    Colours available: White

    Shipping: Free Standard Delivery

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    Topshop's ditsy floral print midi dress has gorgeous delicate lace panel detail. I'd wear it with strappy sandals or slides.

  • M&S Round Neck Midi Tea Dress

    M&S midi dress

    M&S Midi Dress

    Sizes available: UK 6-24, Petite-Long

    Colours available: White Polka Dot, Floral Print

    Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £60

    Returns: Free within 35 days

    Marks & Spencer has dropped the most figure-flattering midi dress and it's selling super fast. Adorned with polka dots, it features 3/4 length long-sleeves and a swishy skirt in a lightweight fabric.

  • Nobody's Child Colorado Midi Dress

    Nobody's Child black midi dress

    Nobody's Child Midi Dress

    Sizes available: UK 4-18

    Colours available: Green

    Shipping: £5 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £100

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    There's still a place for black dresses in the spring/summer season, and if you're looking for a versatile piece, you won't find one more coveted than this popular midi from Nobody's Child. Made from an organic cotton blend, it has a stylish square neckline and thick bra-friendly straps.

  • Reiss Erica Tie Neck Midi Dress

    Reiss midi dress

    Reiss Midi Dress

    Sizes available: UK 4-18

    Colours available: Pink

    Shipping: £5.95 Next Day Delivery

    Returns: £1.95 within 28 days

    From the soft pink hue to the figure-skimming cut and cool asymmetric hem, I really love this midi dress from Reiss. A favourite of both Princess Kate and Meghan Markle, their dresses always expertly mix style with comfort. This one could be worn with knee-high boots now and barely-there sandals in the summer.

  • River Island Ruched Midi Dress

    River Island midi dress

    River Island Midi Dress

    Sizes available: UK 6-18

    Colours available: Cream, Black, Khaki, Coral

    Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £50

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    With its central ruched detail, River Island's split hem midi dress is so Jacquemus. The designer lookalike has a round neckline, sleeveless cut and subtle striped print.

  • Zara Satin Midi Slip Dress

    Zara midi dress

    Zara Midi Dress

    Sizes available: XS-L

    Colours available: Black

    Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £50

    Returns: £1.95 within 30 days

    For a simple wear-everywhere slip dress, head to Zara. This satin number is so affordable and I'll be wearing it on repeat this spring/summer with everything from trainers and a lightweight knit to stilettos and a leather jacket.

