Duchess Sophie looks ravishing in silk for ritzy evening
Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh Royal Windsor Cup Final, Out-Sourcing Polo Final,© Shutterstock

Duchess Sophie looks ravishing in billowing silk for ritzy evening with Prince Edward

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh enjoyed an evening at the theatre

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
22 minutes ago
The Duchess of Edinburgh was a picture of serene elegance on Wednesday evening when she stepped out for an evening at the theatre with her husband Prince Edward

Duchess Sophie, 59, opted to wear a new Spanish design as she witnessed a special performance of Starlight Express in support of The Orpheus Centre at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. 

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh stood with Sir Richard Stilgoe, CEO of The Orpheus Centre Rachel Black, The Orpheus Centre Events Fundraiser Megan Robson and Theatre Manager for the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre Ash Benzaiten© Getty
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh met Sir Richard Stilgoe, CEO of The Orpheus Centre Rachel Black, The Orpheus Centre Events Fundraiser Megan Robson and Theatre Manager for the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre Ash Benzaiten

Prince Edward's wife looked splendid in the 'Gelato' dress by Matelier which was a billowing satin number made from a pale orange and cream abstract patterned fabric.

Sophie and edward with starlight express cast© Getty
Sophie looked divine in orange

The high-necked number with floaty full-length sleeves was teamed with a chic updo which showed off her lovely gold drop earrings.

Sophie talking with Sir Richard Stilgoe© Getty
Sophie looked lovely in a Matelier number

The royal also opted for a second Matelier design in her bag as she carried the 'Vintage Indigo' style with a metal handle.

Sophie and Edward meeting theatre show cast© Getty
Sophie and Edward enjoyed an evening at the theatre in support of The Orpheus Centre

The Orpheus Centre is a disability charity that supports disabled people through the arts in Surrey, of which Edward is a patron.

Sophie's summer style

It was a similar pair of shoes that divided royal fans on Tuesday as the mother-of-two stepped out in Paris during the Olympics.

Sophie was taken on a private tour of La Galerie Dior off the Champs-Elysees where she paired  'Floral-Print Chiffon Midi Dress' by Victoria Beckham with a pair of heeled wedges by Penelope Chilvers.

The Countess Of Wessex wears espadrilles in Lebanon© WPA Pool
The Duchess of Edinburgh's wedges are her summer staple

"I love my espadrilles and they are easy and light for summer BUT to attend the Dior Gallery in them is a no-no!," wrote one royal follower. 

A second added: "The dress is so pretty and Sophie is representing classic British style. The look, paired with the sporty footwear, is a bit casual for a private tour by Dior officials."

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh paired her frock with espadrilles© Karwai Tang
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh paired her frock with espadrilles

Sophie also attended the Paris Olympics where her casual footwear would have been deemed more suitable. The royal stole the show at the women's cycling team sprint final as the sport's royal patron in a purple floral dress by Erdem with ruffles on the shoulders and around the neck.

Duchess Sophie looked beautiful in blue as she touched down in Paris© Instagram / @mennarawlings
Duchess Sophie looked beautiful in blue as she touched down in Paris

Another day dress and platformed shoe ensemble was also her combo of choice upon her arrival in Paris when she was welcomed to the French capital by Menna Rawlings, HM Ambassador to France and Monaco.

DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie's friendship bracelet proves sweet family tie with King Charles, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

The Duchess wore shirt dress by Max Mara and platformed espadrilles from Toms as she posed with the diplomat on the steps of L'hôtel De Charost.

