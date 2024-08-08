Duchess Sophie looks ravishing in billowing silk for ritzy evening with Prince Edward

The Duchess of Edinburgh was a picture of serene elegance on Wednesday evening when she stepped out for an evening at the theatre with her husband Prince Edward.

Duchess Sophie, 59, opted to wear a new Spanish design as she witnessed a special performance of Starlight Express in support of The Orpheus Centre at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre.

© Getty The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh met Sir Richard Stilgoe, CEO of The Orpheus Centre Rachel Black, The Orpheus Centre Events Fundraiser Megan Robson and Theatre Manager for the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre Ash Benzaiten Prince Edward's wife looked splendid in the 'Gelato' dress by Matelier which was a billowing satin number made from a pale orange and cream abstract patterned fabric.

© Getty Sophie looked divine in orange The high-necked number with floaty full-length sleeves was teamed with a chic updo which showed off her lovely gold drop earrings.

© Getty Sophie looked lovely in a Matelier number The royal also opted for a second Matelier design in her bag as she carried the 'Vintage Indigo' style with a metal handle.

The Orpheus Centre is a disability charity that supports disabled people through the arts in Surrey, of which Edward is a patron.

Sophie's summer style View post on Instagram It was a similar pair of shoes that divided royal fans on Tuesday as the mother-of-two stepped out in Paris during the Olympics. Sophie was taken on a private tour of La Galerie Dior off the Champs-Elysees where she paired 'Floral-Print Chiffon Midi Dress' by Victoria Beckham with a pair of heeled wedges by Penelope Chilvers.



© WPA Pool The Duchess of Edinburgh's wedges are her summer staple "I love my espadrilles and they are easy and light for summer BUT to attend the Dior Gallery in them is a no-no!," wrote one royal follower. A second added: "The dress is so pretty and Sophie is representing classic British style. The look, paired with the sporty footwear, is a bit casual for a private tour by Dior officials."

© Karwai Tang Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh paired her frock with espadrilles Sophie also attended the Paris Olympics where her casual footwear would have been deemed more suitable. The royal stole the show at the women's cycling team sprint final as the sport's royal patron in a purple floral dress by Erdem with ruffles on the shoulders and around the neck.

© Instagram / @mennarawlings Duchess Sophie looked beautiful in blue as she touched down in Paris Another day dress and platformed shoe ensemble was also her combo of choice upon her arrival in Paris when she was welcomed to the French capital by Menna Rawlings, HM Ambassador to France and Monaco. DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie's friendship bracelet proves sweet family tie with King Charles, Prince George and Princess Charlotte The Duchess wore shirt dress by Max Mara and platformed espadrilles from Toms as she posed with the diplomat on the steps of L'hôtel De Charost.