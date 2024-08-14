Duchess Sophie’s bodycon mini dress is ideal for the heatwave

We all know how utterly chic the Duchess of Edinburgh is. With her love of floral dresses, elite high heels and fabulous jackets, with a sprinkling of designer handbags and delicate jewellery, she is always on to a winner in the style stakes.

With the heatwave at an all-time high in the UK right now, it can be quite challenging to know what to wear - but after having a nose through the fashion archives, Sophie has a look nailed that is so classic, it can easily be repeated today.

© Getty Duchess Sophie wearing a mini dress when she was known as Sophie Rhys-jones, in 1995

Back in 1995, Sophie was known by her maiden name, Sophie Rhys-Jones, and had just started dating Prince Edward. She went to the Ascot Charity Race Day in aid of the Duke Of Edinburgh award scheme and totally stole the show in a mini dress that finished just above the knee. The body con style was pretty bold; especially as it featured a zany graphic floral print in vibrant colours. She added a sweet black bolero jacket on the top, and cute black ballet pumps. How amazing did she look?

This ensemble is ideal for hotter weather as there isn't too much unnecessary flowy fabric and the bright colours are perfect for this time of the year. The UK can be unpredictable even when hot, so a lightweight jacket like this is the ideal accompanying accessory in case the heavens open.

This picture was taken four years before Sophie and Edward married.

Sophie and Edward's wedding

The royal couple have just celebrated their 25-year wedding anniversary back in June. The working royals tied the knot on 19 June 1999 at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle – marking the last British royal wedding of the millennium.

WATCH: Why Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex opted for a Windsor wedding

Sophie first met the Queen's youngest son at Capital Radio in 1987, and they bumped into each other again in 1993 at a charity event. At the time, Sophie worked as a public relations executive, co-owning the firm RJH Public Relations with her business partner Murray Harkin.

© Getty Sophie and Prince Edward on their wedding day

The pair didn't announce their engagement until January 1999 when they were both 34 years old.