Duchess Sophie debuts hair makeover and the coolest beach bag

On Monday, the Duchess of Edinburgh looked incredible as she arrived at Guernsey harbour to join crew aboard the Ocean Youth Trust South's vessel the Prolific during the royal visit to Guernsey.

Looking in great spirits, the royal, who is married to Prince Edward, delighted onlookers in her relaxed, boating attire that featured shorts, a polo shirt, a cagoule jacket and espadrilles. But did you spot her uber cool beach bag?

The mother-of-two carried a fabulous piece of arm candy by Anya Hindmarch.

© Getty We love Sophie's beach bag by Anya Hindmarch

It had a map of Mykonos, Greece on the front and was emblazoned in pastel shades with bamboo handles. The bag is sadly discontinued but the brand is loved by the royal family, including Queen Camilla, so you'd be in great company should you wish to invest in one of their items.

We also loved the royal's hair, which looked to have had a bit of a revamp! Sophie, 59, often wears her famous blonde mane in a lightly waved style if she wears it loose, or up in a sleek bun. But as she arrived in Guernsey, the mother of Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex's mane, looked sleek and lightly curled at the ends. Stunning!

© Getty Sophie looked fabulous as she arrived in Guernsey

We saw Sophie last week, for a night out at the theatre. Looking beautiful and glamorous alongside her husband Edward, she rocked a Spanish design as she witnessed a special performance of Starlight Express in support of The Orpheus Centre at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre.

© Getty The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh at the Wembley Park Theatre last week

Her dress was by Matelier and made from a luxe satin, patterned fabric. Known as the 'Gelato' dress, it was quite the show-stopper.

Sophie the fashion icon

The Duchess's fashion choices are widely followed but she remains very modest about being a style icon.

© Getty The Duchess always looks so stylish

At a fashion event back in 2018, she was asked about her style and remarked: "I can't claim that my track record in fashion has always been as good as it is today, but you know, we learn in time."

We have to say we don't agree with that one, Sophie always nails it!