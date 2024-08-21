Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary is so cinched in waist-defining skirt and unusual shoes
Subscribe
Queen Mary is so cinched in waist-defining skirt and unusual shoes
Queen Mary waves in hat and white shirt © Getty

Queen Mary exudes quiet luxury in waist-defining skirt and unusual shoes

The Danish Queen set out on a visit to the Baltic Sea island of Ærø in style

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Queen Mary of Denmark looked effortlessly chic on Tuesday as she stepped out with her husband King Frederik for a visit to the Baltic Sea island of Ærø on her summer tour with the Royal Yacht Dannebrog.

The Australian-born royal, 52, was spotted greeting wellwishers in a beautiful dropped-hem skirt from Joseph which came in a beige linen and cotton mix fabric. 

Queen Mary and King Frederik pose for a photo on bridge© Getty
Queen Mary of Denmark and King Frederik of Denmark pose for a photo in Soebygaard

The waist-cinching number was teamed with the 'Brooket' shirt from Bagutta - a classic fitted style with rolled sleeves and an open collar neckline for a casual twist.

Frederik and Mary greet locals in Ærø© Shutterstock
Frederik and Mary greet locals in Ærø

The mother of four was seen styling her neutral ensemble with the unusual 'Amita 45 Smoky Blue Fishnet Mesh and Nappa Slingback Pumps' from Jimmy Choo for a high-end touch and added a touch of yacht chic with the 'Malibu' hat from Canopy Bay which was made in Australia.

Queen Mary wearing hat, white shirt and gold necklaces© Getty
Mary looked effortlessly chic in a Canopy Bay hat

As always, jewellery was key in elevating Mary's look. She opted for pearl drop earrings, layered gold bracelets, and separate necklaces with 'M' and 'F' initials - all from Dulong.

King Frederik and Queen Mary exchange look of love© Kongehuset
Frederik and Mary had a romantic walk through Voderup Klint

The royal's hair was worn in loose curls and her makeup look featured a pink lip with a satin finish. The couple looked so in love as they beamed at each other during a stroll around Voderup Klint.

Queen Mary's summer tour-drobe

King Frederik and Queen Mary host reception on board royal ship© Kongehuset
King Frederik and Queen Mary hosted a reception in Ærø

Later that evening, King Frederik's wife attended a reception on the island of Ærø in a beautiful floral printed dress from Etro with a V neckline and long sleeves. The piece was styled with a low chignon and drop earrings with a stunning blue stone. 

Children welcome King Frederik X and Queen Mary© Getty
King Frederik and Queen Mary upon their arrival at Oesterlars Church in Gudhjem

Meanwhile, the day before Mary and Frederik headed to Bornholm where the Queen was seen greeting Danish children in another white shirt, this time styled with wide-leg trousers in a deep burnt orange colour and the 'Stand Up Collar Blazer' from Harris Wharf. 

Rounding off her look was another pair of designer shoes - the 'Rope And White Canvas Cap Toe Ballet Flats' from Prada.

Recommended videoYou may also likeQueen Mary of Denmark: Everything to know
View post on Instagram
 

Another evening look of her tour was worn to a reception the couple hosted to mark their landing in Bornholm. Mary looked radiant in a pale pink dress from ArtFusion with a bird print which was belted and styled with Dulong bracelets.

King Frederik X of Denmark and Queen Mary of Denmark arrive in the habour of Roenne for their visit of Bornholm Regional Municipality© Getty
Queen Mary opted for a divisive cardigan

It was a certain daytime look that had royal followers questioning Mary's fail-safe style. On Tuesday, she wore the unexpectedly long 'Navy Breton Striped Tweed Sleeveless Cardigan Long Jacket' from Weill.

Mary also wore a hat from Jane Taylor with folds of fabric coming out from behind each ear. "The vest is too long and too shapeless. Separately, all these garments look fine, but together they look messy. For me, it’s a rare mistake!" penned one royal fashion follower on Instagram.

Queen Mary of Denmark© PELLE RINK
Mary wore a Jane Taylor hat

DISCOVER: Queen Mary shares ultra-rare glimpse of sun-drenched palace garden

A second added: "I love this outfit - not 100% sure on the hat though, which is unusual for me as I think Mary’s style is usually impeccable."

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More