Queen Mary models cinched skirt following mystery injury
Queen Mary of Denmark holding flowers in straw hat© Getty

Queen Mary models elegant cinched skirt following mystery injury

 King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark attended a funeral in Copenhagen  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Queen Mary of Denmark chose one of her most elegant looks for a sombre occasion on Thursday. 

The Australian-born royal, 52, was seen with her husband King Frederik at the funeral of former court chief Per Thornit at the Holmens Church in Copenhagen. 

Queen Mary in all black
Queen Mary wore all black to a funeral this week

She wore a beautiful black satin blouse from Jesper Hovring with long sleeves which was paired with a midi pleated black skirt. 

The skirt was nipped in at the waist with the 'Small Block Triomphe Black Smooth Calfskin Belt' from Celine and her look was elevated further with a pair of black pointed-toe stilettos - the 'Ascent 85' style from Gianvito Rossi which happens to be a staple brand for Meghan Markle and the Princess of Wales. 

Queen Mary sported a plaster on her chin
Queen Mary sported a plaster on her chin

The mother-of-four made a statement with a wide-brimmed black hat from Susanne Juul and decided to go without a bag. 

Rounding off Mary's look were her go-to understated gold jewels - the eight-carat gold 'Petite Letter Necklace' with initial 'F' of her husband from Halberstadt and the 'Vega Relief' gold necklace from Dulong. 

Frederik and Mary comforted Per Thornit's widow, Ulla
Frederik and Mary comforted Per Thornit's widow, Ulla

King Frederik's wife's brunette tresses were styled in a straight blow-dry and her makeup was pristine, featuring a smokey eye. 

Mary also wore a flesh-toned plaster on her chin following an unexplained facial injury. 

Queen Mary's Parisian style

King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark attend the Tennis Men's Semifinal match
King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark attend the Tennis Men's Semifinal match

Prior to the royal's sombre outing, she was spotted rocking several stylish looks at the Paris Olympics. On 2 August, she attended the men's tennis semifinal match between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Felix Auger Aliassime of Canada where she rocked a chic pair of white trousers.

She teamed the unexpectedly casual trews with the 'Brooket' shirt from Bagutta in pale blue. The shirt was tucked into the Rabens Saloner trousers and cinched with a tan and white belt.

Finishing off her look was a pair of tan sliders from Hermes, a Chloe crossbody bag, and Gucci sunglasses.

Queen Mary of Denmark attended the Swimming night session
Queen Mary of Denmark attended the Swimming night session

Meanwhile, she looked pristine at the swimming night session on day five in a floaty printed skirt from Ganni and a white shirt complete with vintage leather gladiator sandals from Prada. 

Queen Mary rewore her Ganni skirt
Queen Mary rewore her Ganni skirt

She swapped her light shirt for a sleeveless white top when she re-wore the designer skirt the following day to the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final alongside friends Malou Skeel and Helle Trolle. 

The Danish royals coordinated with the French flag for the opening ceremony
The Danish royals coordinated with the French flag for the opening ceremony

DISCOVER: King Frederik and Queen Mary are in summer mode at royal event – see pictures

Her most accomplished look of the events featured a red Jasper Hovring blouse with white wide-leg trousers and tan accessories as she was greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte at a reception for foreign leaders prior to the Olympics Opening Ceremony at Élysée Palace.

