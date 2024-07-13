Pippa Middleton is the ultimate 60s siren in flares after Wimbledon makeover

The Princess of Wales' younger sister Pippa Middleton served up a phenomenal courtside look on day twelve of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on Friday ahead of her sister's return on Sunday.

Pippa, 40, was seen ahead of the match between Italy's Lorenzo Musetti and Serbia's Novak Djokovic wearing the gorgeous 'Mimi' jumpsuit from Claire Mischevani.

© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Pippa looked so glam!

The jumpsuit featured a cinched waistline and flared wide-leg trousers. The garment also had short bell sleeves and an open neckline with buttons down the front for an extra element of visual interest.

© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Pippa and James headed to the tournament

The Princess' sister styled the bold printed number with a raffia clutch bag from J. Crew and added to the cool 60s appeal of her jumpsuit by donning a pair of tan platformed espadrilles.

Adding the finishing touches to Prince William's sister-in-law's look were a Rolex watch, a gold pendant from Tiffany & Co, and a pair of hooped earrings. She also looked her sister's double in a pair of tortoiseshell sunnies.

© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Check out her trendy sunglasses

The columnist wore her dark brunette locks in loose waves and she wore a smokey brown eye that we are sure Kate would approve of.

© Getty Pippa Middleton and James Matthews watch Lorenzo Musetti and Novak Djokovic play a men's singles semi-final tennis match

Meanwhile, her husband James Matthews, the brother of Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, wore a neutral linen suit with a pale blue shirt and printed navy tie.

The Middletons at Wimbledon

Pippa isn't the only member of the Middleton family to make an appearance at Wimbledon this year.

© Getty Kate will present the winner's trophy on Sunday

While it was announced that the Princess of Wales will make a return to present the winner's trophy on Sunday, the pair's parents have attended twice this year.

© Karwai Tang Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton attended day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Carole Middleton looked sublime in a floral midi dress from Cefinn on day four which was styled with a white cropped jacket from Me + Em, yellow sunglasses from Izipizi, and the 'Josie Saddle Suede Low Block Heel Pumps' from Emmy London.

© Getty Carole Middleton wore a second floral number

Meanwhile, on day 10, Prince William's mother-in-law wore a floral Me + Em dress, styled with a striped blazer from the same brand and re-wore her Emmy London pumps. Kate and Pippa's father, Michael Middleton, was also in attendance on both occasions.

Pippa's stylish outing

The royal's rarely-seen sister last made a public outing last December when she attended her sister's Together At Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey.

© Getty Kate's sister Pippa arrived with her husband, James Matthews in a Saloni suit

Pippa looked chic in a belted burgundy tweed jacket and matching cigarette trousers from Saloni with black heels and a matching clutch. She added a black sweater for extra warmth and style.