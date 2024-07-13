Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pippa Middleton is the ultimate 60s siren in flares after Wimbledon makeover
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Pippa Middleton in blue and white floral dress© Getty

Pippa Middleton is the ultimate 60s siren in flares after Wimbledon makeover

Princess Kate's sister's courtside look was next level

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
12 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales' younger sister Pippa Middleton served up a phenomenal courtside look on day twelve of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on Friday ahead of her sister's return on Sunday.

Pippa, 40, was seen ahead of the match between Italy's Lorenzo Musetti and Serbia's Novak Djokovic wearing the gorgeous 'Mimi' jumpsuit from Claire Mischevani.

Pippa Middleton in a turquoise suit© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Pippa looked so glam!

The jumpsuit featured a cinched waistline and flared wide-leg trousers. The garment also had short bell sleeves and an open neckline with buttons down the front for an extra element of visual interest.

Pippa Middleton in a turquoise suit and James Matthews in a tan suit© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Pippa and James headed to the tournament

The Princess' sister styled the bold printed number with a raffia clutch bag from J. Crew and added to the cool 60s appeal of her jumpsuit by donning a pair of tan platformed espadrilles.

You may also like

Adding the finishing touches to Prince William's sister-in-law's look were a Rolex watch, a gold pendant from Tiffany & Co, and a pair of hooped earrings. She also looked her sister's double in a pair of tortoiseshell sunnies.

Pippa Middleton in a turquoise floral dress© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Check out her trendy sunglasses

The columnist wore her dark brunette locks in loose waves and she wore a smokey brown eye that we are sure Kate would approve of.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews in stands at wimbledon© Getty
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews watch Lorenzo Musetti and Novak Djokovic play a men's singles semi-final tennis match

Meanwhile, her husband James Matthews, the brother of Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, wore a neutral linen suit with a pale blue shirt and printed navy tie.

The Middletons at Wimbledon

Pippa isn't the only member of the Middleton family to make an appearance at Wimbledon this year. 

Kate Middleton holding men's trophy at Wimbledon 2023© Getty
Kate will present the winner's trophy on Sunday

While it was announced that the Princess of Wales will make a return to present the winner's trophy on Sunday, the pair's parents have attended twice this year.

Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton attend day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis © Karwai Tang
Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton attended day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Carole Middleton looked sublime in a floral midi dress from Cefinn on day four which was styled with a white cropped jacket from Me + Em, yellow sunglasses from Izipizi, and the 'Josie Saddle Suede Low Block Heel Pumps' from Emmy London.

Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton © Getty
Carole Middleton wore a second floral number

Meanwhile, on day 10, Prince William's mother-in-law wore a floral Me + Em dress, styled with a striped blazer from the same brand and re-wore her Emmy London pumps. Kate and Pippa's father, Michael Middleton, was also in attendance on both occasions. 

Pippa's stylish outing

The royal's rarely-seen sister last made a public outing last December when she attended her sister's Together At Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey.

Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews at carol concert© Getty
Kate's sister Pippa arrived with her husband, James Matthews in a Saloni suit

DISCOVER: Michael Middleton's bond with Kate, Pippa and James in 15 sweet photos 

Pippa looked chic in a belted burgundy tweed jacket and matching cigarette trousers from Saloni with black heels and a matching clutch. She added a black sweater for extra warmth and style.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More