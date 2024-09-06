Princess Charlene looks ultra-athletic in fitted top and skinny jeans

Princess Charlene put in a stylish appearance alongside her husband Prince Albert II at the Crossing: Calvi-Monaco waterbike charity race this week.
The Monaco royal, 46, was pictured at the port of Calvi for the event kick-off, rocking a summery yet simple look. The second annual sporting event was organised in aid of her Princess Charlene Foundation, which raises awareness of the dangers of drowning and aims to teach children worldwide to swim.
Looking amazing in a fitted black T-shirt that highlighted her athletic build, Princess Charlene was pictured alongside team Lionheart, comprising Gustav Larsson, Rory Bushe, Harvey Bird as well as Topshop mogul Sir Philip Green and his wife Tina.
Prince Albert II's wife paired her simple top with a pair of white skinny jeans, proving the divisive denim is still a winner among the royal style set.
Charlene added a belt, chic shades, and a pair of on-trend, pointed-toe flats. Smart casual perfection!
Her blonde, chin-length bob was worn pinned back behind her ears and she kept her makeup natural and radiant.
The incredible event involves five teams of four runners setting off from Calvi en route to Monaco, a distance of 180 kilometres. The athletes take turns cycling a waterbike across the sea, in less than 24 hours.
Competing this year are drivers, cyclists, entrepreneurs and even Princess Charlene's brother, Gareth Wittstock, who is the secretary general of the foundation.
In 2020, the Princess herself completed the crossing.
Previously, Princess Charlene has said of the foundation's work via Instagram: "This is a long-term commitment to give an opportunity to the future generations.
"So please join and support my foundation, a team of sports champions, corporations, and individuals all engaged in an effort to give our children the tools they need to live safe, happy, and successful lives through sport."
Princess Charlene also wrote: "The feeling of giving, helping, and saving lives is what makes my foundation so special. Thank you to everyone around the world for your continued donations that allow us to grow from strength to strength."
The foundation's website states that in over 10 years of operation, over a million people in 43 countries have benefitted.