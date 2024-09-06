Princess Charlene looks ultra-athletic in fitted top and skinny jeans

Princess Charlene put in a stylish appearance alongside her husband Prince Albert II at the Crossing: Calvi-Monaco waterbike charity race this week.

© GOFF Photos The Princess looked stylish in the sun

The Monaco royal, 46, was pictured at the port of Calvi for the event kick-off, rocking a summery yet simple look. The second annual sporting event was organised in aid of her Princess Charlene Foundation, which raises awareness of the dangers of drowning and aims to teach children worldwide to swim.

Looking amazing in a fitted black T-shirt that highlighted her athletic build, Princess Charlene was pictured alongside team Lionheart, comprising Gustav Larsson, Rory Bushe, Harvey Bird as well as Topshop mogul Sir Philip Green and his wife Tina.

© GOFF Photos Princess Charlene posed with the Lionheart team, including fashion mogul Sir Philip Green

Prince Albert II's wife paired her simple top with a pair of white skinny jeans, proving the divisive denim is still a winner among the royal style set.

Charlene added a belt, chic shades, and a pair of on-trend, pointed-toe flats. Smart casual perfection!

Her blonde, chin-length bob was worn pinned back behind her ears and she kept her makeup natural and radiant.

© GOFF Photos The Princess was poised as ever

The incredible event involves five teams of four runners setting off from Calvi en route to Monaco, a distance of 180 kilometres. The athletes take turns cycling a waterbike across the sea, in less than 24 hours.

Competing this year are drivers, cyclists, entrepreneurs and even Princess Charlene's brother, Gareth Wittstock, who is the secretary general of the foundation.

© GOFF Photos The competitors were dressed and ready to support the foundation

In 2020, the Princess herself completed the crossing.

Previously, Princess Charlene has said of the foundation's work via Instagram: "This is a long-term commitment to give an opportunity to the future generations.

"So please join and support my foundation, a team of sports champions, corporations, and individuals all engaged in an effort to give our children the tools they need to live safe, happy, and successful lives through sport."

© MIGUEL MEDINA Albert and Charlene tied the knot in 2011

Princess Charlene also wrote: "The feeling of giving, helping, and saving lives is what makes my foundation so special. Thank you to everyone around the world for your continued donations that allow us to grow from strength to strength."

The foundation's website states that in over 10 years of operation, over a million people in 43 countries have benefitted.

Best photos from the Crossing: Calvi-Monaco charity race

© GOFF Photos Sunny September The weather was bright and sunny for the race.

© GOFF Photos Ready, set, go! The competitors were ready to launch into the water.

© GOFF Photos Monochrome style The royal mum-of-two wore a black-and-white combo for the day.

© GOFF Photos A sporty princess Princess Charlene tried her hand at the waterbike.

© GOFF Photos Royals on duty Prince Albert was present to support his wife.

