Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene looks ultra muscular in fitted top and skinny jeans
Subscribe
Princess Charlene looks ultra muscular in fitted top and skinny jeans

Princess Charlene looks ultra-athletic in fitted top and skinny jeans

Prince Albert II’s wife attended the Crossing: Calvi-Monaco waterbike charity race

Princess Charlene of Monaco - The start of the 2nd 'Crossing : Calvi-Monaco' waterbike charity race. 5 teams of 4 runners set off from the port of Calvi to reach Monaco. © GOFF Photos
HELLO!
Lifestyle Managing Editor
Freelance Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Charlene put in a stylish appearance  alongside her husband Prince Albert II at the Crossing: Calvi-Monaco waterbike charity race this week. 

Princess Charlene of Monaco - The start of the 2nd 'Crossing : Calvi-Monaco' waterbike charity race. 5 teams of 4 runners set off from the port of Calvi to reach Monaco. © GOFF Photos
The Princess looked stylish in the sun

The Monaco royal, 46, was pictured at the port of Calvi for the event kick-off, rocking a summery yet simple look. The second annual sporting event was organised in aid of her Princess Charlene Foundation, which raises awareness of the dangers of drowning and aims to teach children worldwide to swim. 

Looking amazing in a fitted black T-shirt that highlighted her athletic build, Princess Charlene was pictured alongside team Lionheart, comprising Gustav Larsson, Rory Bushe, Harvey Bird as well as Topshop mogul Sir Philip Green and his wife Tina.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco with Phillip Green© GOFF Photos
Princess Charlene posed with the Lionheart team, including fashion mogul Sir Philip Green

Prince Albert II's wife paired her simple top with a pair of white skinny jeans, proving the divisive denim is still a winner among the royal style set. 

Charlene added a belt, chic shades, and a pair of on-trend, pointed-toe flats. Smart casual perfection! 

Her blonde, chin-length bob was worn pinned back behind her ears and she kept her makeup natural and radiant.

Princess Charlene of Monaco - The start of the 2nd 'Crossing : Calvi-Monaco' waterbike charity race. 5 teams of 4 runners set off from the port of Calvi to reach Monaco© GOFF Photos
The Princess was poised as ever

The incredible event involves five teams of four runners setting off from Calvi en route to Monaco, a distance of 180 kilometres. The athletes take turns cycling a waterbike across the sea, in less than 24 hours. 

Competing this year are drivers, cyclists, entrepreneurs and even Princess Charlene's brother, Gareth Wittstock, who is the secretary general of the foundation. 

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the start of the 2nd 'Crossing : Calvi-Monaco' waterbike charity race. © GOFF Photos
The competitors were dressed and ready to support the foundation

In 2020, the Princess herself completed the crossing.  

Previously, Princess Charlene has said of the foundation's work via Instagram: "This is a long-term commitment to give an opportunity to the future generations. 

"So please join and support my foundation, a team of sports champions, corporations, and individuals all engaged in an effort to give our children the tools they need to live safe, happy, and successful lives through sport." 

Princess Charlene in a bridal dress kissing Prince Albert who wears a white suit© MIGUEL MEDINA
Albert and Charlene tied the knot in 2011

Princess Charlene also wrote: "The feeling of giving, helping, and saving lives is what makes my foundation so special. Thank you to everyone around the world for your continued donations that allow us to grow from strength to strength."  

The foundation's website states that in over 10 years of operation, over a million people in 43 countries have benefitted. 

Best photos from the Crossing: Calvi-Monaco charity race

Princess Charlene at Calvi port in white jeans © GOFF Photos

Sunny September

The weather was bright and sunny for the race.

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco - The start of the 2nd 'Crossing : Calvi-Monaco' waterbike charity race. © GOFF Photos

Ready, set, go!

The competitors were ready to launch into the water.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the start of the 2nd 'Crossing : Calvi-Monaco' waterbike charity race© GOFF Photos

Monochrome style

The royal mum-of-two wore a black-and-white combo for the day.

Princess Charlene of Monaco - The start of the 2nd 'Crossing : Calvi-Monaco' waterbike charity race.© GOFF Photos

A sporty princess

Princess Charlene tried her hand at the waterbike.

Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco - The start of the 2nd 'Crossing : Calvi-Monaco' waterbike charity race© GOFF Photos

Royals on duty

Prince Albert was present to support his wife.

LISTEN: Inside Norway's royal wedding

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More