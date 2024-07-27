Princess Charlene is a vision in bridal jumpsuit and £26k designer handbag

Princess Charlene proved that she has the designer wardrobe of dreams once again as she stepped out in a form-fitting jumpsuit and a must-see handbag for the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday.

The Monagasque royal attended the Heads of State reception at Elysse Palace before arriving at the opening ceremony with her husband Prince Albert II.

© CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Prince Albert and Princess Charlene were perfectly coordinated for the occasion

Princess Charlene, 46, looked stylish in the white bespoke Louis Vuitton jumpsuit that cinched at the waist, paired with silver metallic heels from royal-favourite brand Gianvito Rossi.

The mother-of-two held a Louis Vuitton 'Capucines Silver Holographic Aligator Leather' handbag, and the designer buy is worth over £26k/€31k.

As for her hair, the royal opted for a blow-out style with bangs that perfectly framed her face, while Charlene's makeup looked flawless as she sported a touch of grey eyeshadow, fluttering false lashes, a rosy blush, and nude lipstick.

© Mickael Chavet/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock The royals didn't let the rain stop them as they applauded team Monaco at the Olympic opening ceremony

Prince Albert, 66, coordinated with his wife perfectly as he looked smart for the occasion in a red suit jacket, a pair of white trousers, and a grey and red striped tie.

The royal couple didn't let the rain spoil the ceremony, and the pair were pictured smiling from the sidelines wearing ponchos with their two children, nine-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Earlier that day, the Monaco royals were hosted by the President of the French Republic Mister. Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron for a Heads of State reception at the Palace of Elysee.

© ANDRE PAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte hosted the Heads of State reception at Elysee Palace in Paris

The pair were joined by other royals for the reception, including King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark and Jordan's King Abdallah and Queen Rania.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden also attended the Heads of State reception, along with A-list celebrities such as House of Gucci's Salma Hayek and French actress Berenice Bejot.