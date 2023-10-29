Princess Charlene wraps up in chic coat and skinny jeans as rare PDA with Prince Albert is caught on camera

Princess Charlene of Monaco couldn't have been more proud of her South African heritage as she celebrated the Springboks' triumphant win against New Zealand in a nail-biting Rugby World Cup Final match in Paris on Saturday.

The Monegasque royal, 45, wrapped up warm for the sporting event, looking effortlessly chic in a double-breasted herringbone coat, black skinny jeans and a black polo-neck top to spectate from the crowd.

© Getty Princess Charlene and Prince Albert celebrate at the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Final between New Zealand (All Blacks) and South Africa (Springboks)

The former Olympian wore her honey blonde pixie cut, which she recently added autumnal lowlights to, swept to the side. Princess Charlene accessorised with delicate gold hoops, and sported her usual glowy makeup combo of a rosy blush and soft smokey eye.

In photographs captured from inside the Stade de France, Princess Charlene and her husband Prince Albert of Monaco engaged in a rare public display of affection as South Africa clinched victory.

© Getty Princess Charlene and Prince Albert shared an embrace as South Africa clinched victory

The couple, who marked their 12th wedding anniversary in July, wrapped their arms around each other in celebration, while another snap shows the proud mother-of-two cheering with her arms in the air.

While there is no formal etiquette over royal couples engaging in public displays of affection, there is an unwritten expectation that members of the royal family must always act professionally in public - which includes limiting physical affection.

© Getty The former Olympian celebrated with her arms in the air

Charlene and Albert's joint outing at the Rugby World Cup comes just after the Princess opened up in a rare interview about her private life with South African outlet News24.

Princess Charlene surprised royal fans when she mysteriously deactivated her Instagram account earlier this year, and deleted hundreds of photographs of her twins, Princes Jacques and Princess Gabriella, both eight.

Addressing speculation about her marriage which emerged after her IG account was deleted, the Monegasque royal stated: "I find the rumours [about my marriage] tiring and exhausting."

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco with their children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella

She added: "There's nothing wrong with our marriage," and confirmed the reason behind deleting her social media accounts was to protect her children's privacy as they started a new school term in September.

