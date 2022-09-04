Princess Charlene of Monaco turns heads in bridal-white ensemble for glamorous outing The royal turned heads in an effortless lace outfit

Princess Charlene of Monaco stepped out on Saturday at the U Cavagnëtu picnic for Monégasques at the Parc Princesse Antoinette, looking undeniably chic in a bridal-white ensemble.

The annual open-air event celebrates the last days of summer, and was attended by Princess Charlene and her husband Prince Albert of Monaco, as well as their two young children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella - and did you spot the royal family's adorable coordinating wardrobe?

Looking elegant as ever, Princess Charlene donned a bespoke outfit designed by one of her favourite labels, Terrence Bray. Complete with a sheer lace tunic layered over figure-flattering wide leg trousers, the 44-year-old royal looked sleek and sophisticated in the modish getup.

She teamed her look with tan pointed-toe heels, styling her icy blonde pixie haircut into a sleek side parting.

Princess Charlene looked radiant in an effortlessly chic white ensemble

The royal highlighted her ageless features with a soft brown eyeshadow, rosy blush and honey-hued bronzer, smiling alongside her husband who looked equally dapper in a pastel blue linen jacket.

Royal onlookers were delighted to see Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella join their parents for the engagement. The young royals looked so sweet in matching outfits from Parisian label Jacadi, sporting summery clothes in blue floral-adorned fabric from the brand's Liberty collection.

Royal fans were quick to comment on Instagram account @royalfashionpolice with their adoration for the Monaco royals' outfits. "The children matching like this is adorable. Princess Charlene is just beautiful, and ethereal as ever," wrote one fan.

Another comment read: "The lace tunic is beautiful," as a third fan quipped: "Beautiful." adding a heart eye emoji.

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabrielle twinned in blue florals from Jacadi

The royal's appearance comes just after Princess Charlene revealed her daughter had given herself and brother Jacques a 'haircut' after coming across a pair of scissors.

"Gabriella gave herself, and her brother a haircut !!! [Face-palm emoji] Looking forward to school on Monday..." she wrote.

Oops! Princess Gabriella gave herself and her brother a trim

Princess Charlene recently put on a dazzling display at the opening ceremony of the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival with her husband Prince Albert. The royal looked sensational in a dramatic emerald green gown by Lanvin.

The £2,670 frock is inspired by the fashion house's archives and features romantic ruffles across an asymmetric hem, a one-shoulder neckline, and soft pleats that drape effortlessly to enhance the loose silhouette.

